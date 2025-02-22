The latest news with regards a possible takeover at Rangers by San Francisco 49ers.

Rangers are heading into months of seismic change as takeover talk engulfs the narrative around Ibrox.

With Philippe Clement’s men out the Scottish Cup, losing the Premier Sports Cup final and 13 points off Premiership title holders Celtic, the season already looks lost in a domestic sense. They are, however, in the Europa League last 16 but it’s been doom and gloom on the home front.

There has been light peeking from behind the clouds as a takeover of Rangers involving NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers' investment wing could dawn over the spring and early summer. Already in control of English Championship side Leeds United, Elland Road chairman and key 49ers figure Paraag Marathe is a key figure in the takeover circle.

King reaction

Former Light Blues chairman Dave King has broken his silence on the move. He is prepared to sell his shares, standing at just shy of 13% through his New Oasis Asset Company. King said to the Sun: “I am on record as stating that I offered to return as chairman for a limited two-year period to restore the proper operational structures at the club and to find a new and substantial anchor investor that could take the club forward with stability rather than the present ‘cap in hand’ approach to funding.

“The board rejected my offer of assistance, as it was entitled to do. I also stated that I believe that the present investors have ‘investment fatigue’ and that any new investor should be of unquestionable wealth to not only inject much-needed funds into the club immediately, but also have funds in reserve to support the rebuilding programme that will be required both on and off the pitch.

“Given that the club had made it clear that I had no further role to play, I thought it would be a fitting legacy if I sought out potential investors that met my criteria and who could buy out some of the existing shareholders, such as me, who no longer have a role to play and then inject new funds to become a new anchor shareholder.

“Such an investor would also need to be acceptable to supporters and to have the appropriate skillset to take our unique club forward. It was extremely unlikely to find such an investor in Scotland, which is why I was pulled into regime all those years ago. After kissing many frogs, I finally identified two possibilities - one of which was introduced by an ex-colleague. Both met my criteria and I engaged with them accordingly. The initial engagement required discussions with the principals to understand why they wanted to invest, confirming proof of funds from their bankers for the level of investment I think is needed over the next few years, and establishing what a potential deal might look like.

“After the initial high-level discussions I had an initial preferred investor, so I put the other one on hold by agreement. I then, over a period of time, engaged with individual shareholders and directors to try to get broad consensus on a deal that might be done and that I felt I could support personally and that I thought supporters would support. That point was reached and more formal discussions ensued between the potential investor and the board as a collective. Discussions have proceeded in a constructive manner, but a deal has not yet been finalised and the parties remain bound by confidentiality.”

49ers big bucks

If Rangers and supporters wanted a scope into what the financial power of the 49ers looks like, look no further than the franchise’s own attempts to sell a minority share. It is reported by Bloomberg that the 49ers would be open to selling a 10% share that would hit a staggering $900 million (£712,386million), taking the club’s estimated value well past just a small fee of $9 billion (£7.1 billion).

That would put the possible Rangers investors in record breaking territory. It would leave the highest ever sale ever made by an NFL team in its wake after a consortium bought the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion (£4.8 billion) in July 2023.