The Rangers head coach is coming under mounting pressure amid a tough start to the season.

Kevin Thomson isn’t stunned that the 49ers and Andrew Cavenagh are standing by Russell Martin - but one powerful factor has the potential to give them cause for concern.

The Light Blues fans in large swathes have had enough of their head coach, amid a lamented style of play and poor form this season. Their second half stoppage time winner at newly-promoted Livingston was their first Premiership win in six attempts and fans demanded Martin’s exit amid that late jubilation. Kevin Thomson, a former midfielder at Ibrox who still works with the club via Rangers TV, has weighed in on what new owners 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh may think of it all.

He doesn’t believe the US-based backers will cave in amid the noise surrounding. That said, Thomson knows fans are a major part of it and he wonders how long it will be before the play a part in Martin’s future, with one more gaffe giving him the fear over what would come next.

How could 49ers stance on Russell Martin change?

He said: “Am I surprised that the board hasn’t made a change? Not really because the owners are billionaires, they’re not going to be influenced if they think they’ve done the right thing.. They didn’t become the successful people they are by being pushed around. But the bottom line is the Rangers fanbase is very powerful and when you have thousands of people outside Ibrox protesting or the lowest attendance for a lot of years at a European game, people have to take notice.

“You quickly lose money. People always told me guys as successful as this are usually so instinctive and when things go wrong they change it quickly. So far you could argue that hasn’t been the case because I think if you asked the majority of Rangers fans, they would want to see Russell and his staff go.

“Hopefully they can try to turn the tide and get some sort of run going - I say this through humanity. If the next hiccup is just around the corner then I’d fear the worst might happen. He’s changed a wee bit, I think the team looks a little bit different to what it did earlier in the season.”

Kevin Thomson on Russell Martin at Rangers

Thomson also lifted the lid on his encounters with Martin. He said: “I don’t know him well but I have met him and we had a good chat when I was at the Middlesbrough game. I was coaching when he was a player under Mark Warburton, so I had met him then and he’s good pals with Steven Whittaker from Norwich. So I kind of know him from afar.

“He’s always been brilliant with me so I want to see him do well. As an ex-player and a manager, you listen to other people and the way they talk and what narrative comes off the back of what they say.

“When you go onto any post on Rangers social media there are about 500 replies calling for Russell to go, Patrick Stewart to go, Kevin Thelwell to go. It’s not nice to see but if you live your life by what people say on social media, you can’t survive being the Celtic or Rangers manager.”

