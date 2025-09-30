A man well connected within the football scene has been talking over Russell Martin’s Rangers future.

They are sticking by their man - but ominous weekend signs have left one man inside football shocked over Russell Martin’s Rangers position.

One of the first decisions made by new owners, 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, was to hire a head coach. Martin was selected after time at Southampton but fans have already had enough amid a poor start to the season and a playing style that is doing little to win over the sceptics.

The extent of the disconnect was put on full display on Sunday as Rangers won 2-1 at Livingston thanks to a 94th minute winner from Max Aarons. After short-lived celebrations, fans immediately turned furious and despite the win, demanded Martin’s exit after another poor performance. Mick Brown is a connected scout south of the border where the 49ers’ work at Premier League side Leeds United is well-documented.

49ers stance on Russell Martin at Rangers verdict

He is surprised they are deciding to stick it out with the under-fire head coach after the weekend’s flashpoint painted a dull picture. The ex-Man Utd and West Ham talent spotter told Football Insider: “Martin’s job is no more safe now than it was last week. For Rangers, going to Livingston and having to rely on a stoppage-time winner tells you exactly the state they’re in at the moment.

“That should be a game they looked at as being relatively comfortable, but they end up scrapping to win it late on, so even though yes they got all three points and ultimately that’s what matters, it’s not going to do much to ease their concerns. The fans aren’t happy, and that might be the most important part of it all, because it seems to me like it isn’t just sections of them any more, it’s the majority.

“Calls and chants for him to be sacked from the crowd do not bode well, and to be honest, I’m surprised he’s been backed for this long. Rangers have, or should have, high standards. They have to be challenging for silverware, not scrapping away to get a win against Livingston. That’s what they’ve always expected.”

Russell Martin on Rangers win vs Livingston

Martin told Rangers TV of the late win at Livingston: “I said before the game how much I feel they are growing in spirit and togetherness, they are running so hard, fighting so hard for each other, for us as a coaching staff and for the team.

“I am really proud of them, we are probably the best we have been for the first 45 minutes, we played some brilliant football, we should've scored probably three goals, but we didn't which is frustrating and then the game is very different.

“We didn't have enough control in the second-half, the pitch got a bit sticky, and the opposition became a bit more aggressive and then maybe there were chances to turn them more and really hurt them in behind, but we didn't play and move well enough. The gap between the first half and the second was too big so that is something we need to improve but we deserved to win. We deserved to win because of the first-half performance, their willingness to run and keep going, and I am really delighted for the players that they got the win they deserved.”