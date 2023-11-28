Register
BREAKING

How many penalties have Rangers and Celtic been awarded? Staggering record compared to Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs & more - gallery

Are Rangers and Celtic benefiting from more penalties than other clubs in the Scottish Premiership?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT

Rangers supporters will still be thanking the VAR gods' decision to award a penalty in the dying moments against Aberdeen in the Premiership last weekend. The Gers salvaged a point thanks to James Tavernier's stoppage-time spot kick, which came after Aberdeen star Stefan Gartenmann was judged to have pulled the shirt of Connor Goldson. The decision has sparked debate across the country, questions over VAR and even accusations of favouritism in the Premiership.

On Saturday, Celtic also managed to pick up a point thanks to a late David Turnbull penalty, the Hoops' second spot-kick in that game after Luis Palma had missed a penalty 20 minutes earlier. Below, GlasgowWorld looks at which Scottish clubs are seeing the most penalties go their way in the league.

Yet to be awarded a spot kick in the Premiership this term.

1. St Johnstone - 0 penalties

Yet to be awarded a spot kick in the Premiership this term. Photo: Getty Images

Yet to be awarded a spot kick in the Premiership this term.

2. Ross County - 0 penalties

Yet to be awarded a spot kick in the Premiership this term. Photo: Getty Images

Yet to be awarded a spot kick in the Premiership this term.

3. Hearts - 0 penalties

Yet to be awarded a spot kick in the Premiership this term. Photo: Getty Images

Have scored one Premiership goal from the spot this term.

4. Hibs - 1 penalty

Have scored one Premiership goal from the spot this term. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:VARAberdeenPremiershipJames TavernierDavid Turnbull