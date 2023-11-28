Rangers supporters will still be thanking the VAR gods' decision to award a penalty in the dying moments against Aberdeen in the Premiership last weekend. The Gers salvaged a point thanks to James Tavernier's stoppage-time spot kick, which came after Aberdeen star Stefan Gartenmann was judged to have pulled the shirt of Connor Goldson. The decision has sparked debate across the country, questions over VAR and even accusations of favouritism in the Premiership.