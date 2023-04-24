How many penalties have Rangers conceded? Spot-kicks compared to Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen & more - gallery
Micheal Beale suffered his first defeat as Rangers boss to a side other than Celtic at the weekend as they lost 2-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
With VAR being introduced to Scottish football this season there has been even more discussion than usual around the awarding of penalty kicks.
Per data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, there have been 78 spot kicks awarded in the Scottish Premiership this season and it might not come as a surprise to find out which side sits top of the table for awards. However, it’s also worth looking at which side has conceded the least amount of penalties this season...
Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from highest to lowes in terms of penalty kicks conceded in the 2022/23 season so far: