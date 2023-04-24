Register
How many penalties have Rangers conceded? Spot-kicks compared to Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen & more - gallery

Micheal Beale suffered his first defeat as Rangers boss to a side other than Celtic at the weekend as they lost 2-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 20:13 BST

With VAR being introduced to Scottish football this season there has been even more discussion than usual around the awarding of penalty kicks.

Per data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, there have been 78 spot kicks awarded in the Scottish Premiership this season and it might not come as a surprise to find out which side sits top of the table for awards. However, it’s also worth looking at which side has conceded the least amount of penalties this season...

Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from highest to lowes in terms of penalty kicks conceded in the 2022/23 season so far:

Penalties conceded: 12

1. Aberdeen

Penalties conceded: 12

Penalties conceded: 11

2. Hibernian

Penalties conceded: 11

Penalties conceded: 11

3. St Mirren

Penalties conceded: 11

Penalties conceded: 9

4. Livingston

Penalties conceded: 9

