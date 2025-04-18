Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers bowed out of the Europa League following their recent defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Rangers will progress no further in the Europa League following their defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Barry Ferguson’s side were knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals after a 2-0 aggregate defeat.

After holding the La Liga side to a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in the first leg, Rangers were unable to get the result they wanted in Spain. Goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams secured Bilbao’s place in the semi-finals, where they will face Manchester United.

Despite the disappointing end to their campaign, Rangers have enjoyed some solid performances in Europe this season. From their 4-1 win on the road against Nice, to their nail-biting penalty shootout against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, the Gers have stamped some memorable midweek nights. While their Europa League hopes may be over, Rangers have banked more than £12 million for their efforts in the tournament. GlasgowWorld has broken down this season’s prize money structure and looked into how much the club have pocketed for reaching the final eight.

Rangers Europa League prize money breakdown

League phase participation

€4.31 million (£3.7m) - €4.14m (£3.5m) down-payment and €170,000 (£146k) balance

Win bonuses (Malmo, FCSB, Nice, Union Saint-Gilloise)

€450,000 (£386k) x 4 = €1.8 million (£1.5m)

Draw bonuses (Olympiacos, Tottenham)

€150,000 (£128k) x 2 = €300,000 (£256k)

Qualification to the round of 16 of the competition

€1.75 million (£1.5m)

League ranking bonus

€2.175 million (£1.8m) - clubs receive €75,000 (£64k) for each position higher in table

Top eight finish in league phase

€600,000 (£514,000)

Qualification for the round of 16

€1.75 million (£1.5m) per club

Qualification for the quarter-final

€2.5 million (£2.1m) per club

Total earnings: €15.185 million (£12.74m)

What is next up for Rangers?

While Rangers may have cemented their fate of a trophyless season, there are a handful of games left in the Scottish Premiership for Ferguson to end his interim tenure on a high.

The 47-year-old has five games left of the season before the curtain falls. Full focus is now on the remaining league action, with St Mirren the next opponents on the schedule.

After their trip to Paisley, Rangers will host the final Old Firm derby of the season. Ferguson will be hoping to make it three consecutive derby wins, having enjoyed statement wins in their last two appearances, with six goals on the tally. To see out the the season, Rangers will then face Aberdeen and Dundee United, before their final match of the term against Hibs at Easter Road.

Focus will then turn to the summer transfer window, with plenty of action expected to unfold as the Gers consider who to prioritise on their shopping list and who to sell before restarting their title efforts in the 2025/26 season.