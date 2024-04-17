The title could come down to derby day

The post-split fixtures are out and the potential of a Premiership title party on derby day when Celtic host Rangers is a possibility - for BOTH clubs.

A shock 3-2 win over the Light Blues for Ross County has added a new dimension to this enthralling title race. Current holders Celtic are now four points clear and even with a game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday, the dials of title power very much rest with Brendan Rodgers and co.

The third post-split fixture will see Rangers travel to the home of their rivals for a possibly definitive clash. But what are the scenarios in which either side could potentially be crowned kings of Scotland that day on May 11th?

Should both clubs win all of their matches before the derby clash (Celtic travelling to Dundee then at home to Hearts, Rangers away to Dundee and St Mirren before hosting Kilmarnock) the league will NOT be decided in that clash. Celtic would have a one-point lead which even if they won, would become a four-point gap with six still to play for.

Just one Rangers loss out their three games though can shift a title-clinching possibility towards the Hoops. Should they lose to either of Dundee, St Mirren or Killie, Celtic would be able to move seven points clear with six left to play for with a win, as they’d head into that game with a four-point gap.

Similarly, a win and two draws for Rangers coupled with two Celtic wins would be enough to see the Hoops crowned with a win. There is also a scenario where Rangers could even be crowned champions on that day, but a lot has to happen.

