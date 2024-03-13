Rangers have to get past Benfica first

They have a mighty task in front of them first but Rangers fans may already be taking a peek at the next round of the Europa League.

With the tie finely poised at 2-2 from the first leg with Benfica, punters are hopeful of another memorable European night at Ibrox. A win in the last 16 second leg would seal progress to the final eight which opens up a whole host of possible glamour ties.

AC Milan, Roma, Liverpool and West Ham are all possible opponents but boss Philippe Clement will have eyes firmly fixed on Thursday night. Ahead of the next Europa League draw - which will also include the semi-final draw - here are all the details you need to know.

When is the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The Europa League quarter-final draw takes place this Friday, March 15th. UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, will be where it takes place.

How to watch the Europa League draw

It will be available to stream for free on UEFA ‘s website. It is due to start at 12 noon. TNT Sports will screen the draw live also.

How does the Europa League draw work?

The draw features 8 teams. These are made up of the winners from the 16 remaining teams in the last 16 phase. If Rangers progress, they could land any of the seven remaining sides, with seeding not in effect. Neither is country protection.

The draw will also encompass the semi-final draw as the path to a final in Dublin being made clear for those remaining. For the semi-final draw, four balls with paper marked as 'winners of quarter-final 1' to 'winners of quarter-final 4' are placed in a bowl and picked out.

When is the Europa League quarter-final?

The Europa League quarter-final has its first leg on 11th April and the second leg is April 18th. A first leg semi-final would take place on May 2nd, with the second leg on May 9th.

Who are Rangers’ potential quarter-final and semi-final opponents?