The pair last met in the group stage.

UEFA secretary Theodore Theodoridis has hinted that a Rangers vs Liverpool Europa League final could be a logistical nightmare.

Both sides are in the last 16 of the competition. The Light Blues are poised at 2-2 with Benfica ahead of a home second leg with Benfica while the Reds are all but through after smashing Sparta Prague 5-1 away from home.

In the 22/23 season, the pair met in the Champions League, with Liverpool winning both matches. This year's Europa League final will be held in Dublin and the governing body is bracing for the logistical issues such a final could cause due to the amount of people that would descend on the Irish capital.

Croke Park, which has an 82,000 capacity, may be used as a fan zone for the final om May 22. UEFA's Theodoridis didn't name the clubs but made it clear of the problems that could crop up. He said: “One of the biggest challenges for us this year could be the Europa League final.

“Under certain conditions, because of the potential teams that could qualify, this might end up being the most challenging for us. We know they will bring a number of supporters without tickets and then there is the issue of potential public viewing venues.

“There are a couple of pairings – I won’t speculate on the names but you are clever enough to work it out – that would be extremely challenging to find ways to accommodate everybody that will be present for that game

“We have already reserved Croke Park as a potential public viewing venue, but that could not be enough. We are working on this already, together with the local authorities and also Football Supporters Europe.

"If we do get to one of those scenarios, we will also go to the supporters of the clubs involved to find the best solution. The biggest problem we have now is whether Croke Park would be big enough – because we think we would need more alternatives for public viewing for the people who will be in Dublin.