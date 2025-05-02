How to watch Rangers vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is how to catch all the action from Sunday’s Old Firm Derby at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have won the last two Old Firm clashes and will be eager to make it three wins on the spin against their rivals. The Gers have fallen short in the title race again this season though. They are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Philippe Clement, with Barry Ferguson still in caretaker charge.

As for Celtic, they have sealed the title again this year under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. The Hoops will be looking to beat their upcoming opponents this weekend for the first time in 2025. They won 5-0 away at Dundee United last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

What time does Rangers vs Celtic kick-off?

Rangers vs Celtic kicks-off at 12:00pm (UK time).

Where is Rangers vs Celtic being played?

Rangers against Celtic is being played at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Celtic? Is it on TV?

Yes. Subscribers of Sky Sports can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football on TV, laptop, smartphone and tablet devices.

Rangers vs Celtic head-to-head?

Rangers wins: 171

Draws: 104

Celtic wins: 170

Rangers vs Celtic current form?

Last five in all competitions:

Rangers: DLDDL

Celtic: WWWLW

What has been said ahead of Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers drew 2-2 with St Mirren last time out. Speaking after that result, Ferguson wasn’t happy and said: "Two really disappointing goals to lose. The goals we scored were things that we worked on, moving the ball quickly, two or three touches and when we do that we are a better team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then we let ourselves go back into being really lethargic and pedestrian. That is not the way I want my team to play. It's been a problem all season and that's the reason we've not been challenging. You can do as much work on the training ground and say as many things as you want in meetings, but when you cross that white line, you have to deal with it yourself.

“When you speak to them individually and as a group and you ask them to do things and they don't do it, what is the point? That's the thing that frustrates me. The issue I've got is people don't fear playing Rangers now. Whether that's at home or away, they enjoy coming to Ibrox.”

Meanwhile, ahead of their match-up against Rangers, Celtic’s Luke McCowan has said: “I don’t really think it’s a point to prove, we’ve been the most consistent team in Scotland, and that’s why we’ve won the league. It’s about the performance that’s coming along with that and showing that we are champions, whether that’s at Ibrox on Sunday or Hibs at home, or anybody, it’s about putting on performances.

“We’ve got targets in our season that we want to hit, we’ve got other records within the season that we want to break, so that’s the goal now and we just need to go and show that."