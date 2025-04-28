Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top former EPL marksman has backed ex-Rangers defender and Southampton boss Russell Martin to land the Ibrox job permanently

A prolific former English Premier League marksman has put forward a strong case for ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin to be handed the Rangers job permanently this summer.

Shane Long - who famously created Premier League history by scoring the fastest ever goal against Watford after just 7.69 second back in April 2019 - is tipping Martin to land the Ibrox vacancy, despite the 29-capped Scotland international recently dodging the question when asked on Sky Sports if he would consider a return to Glasgow.

Martin spent a year at Ibrox towards the end of his playing career in the 2017/18 season and has been out of work since December following his Southampton dismissal with the club sitting bottom of the table.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson is battling to prove he deserves to fill the Gers hotseat long-term, but his struggling side dropped more points on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with St Mirren in Paisley while rivals Celtic were crowned champions for a record-equalling 55th time.

Club legend Ferguson is due to hold talks with incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell in the near future and has promised to be 'honest and clear' about their current situation with his record of four wins from 11 since replacing Philippe Clement in February unlikely to aid his cause.

And speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Irish Premier Division Odds & Betting, ex-Southampton, Reading and Hull City striker Long believes former St Mary’s boss Martin’s’ style of play would be a success in the Premiership.

“He plays a lovely style of football, passing it out from the back and he gets that kind of belief in the players to do it, go out there and show it,” Long admitted. “In that league, Rangers need to play that way to dominate teams because teams are going to sit back in and defend so you need to be able to pass it around and open up gaps and spaces.

“He's obviously played up there as well so it does make sense for him to go back. I've met him a few times and he’s a lovely guy. He loves the game of football, he lives and breathes it and I think to be a manager at Rangers or Celtic, you need to have that extra love for the game and he's definitely got that.”

Technical chief of 49ers Enterprises Gretar Steinsson - a key figure amid the ongoing American takeover bid - is leading Rangers’ search for the next manager and has already held discussions with candidates from across Europe over the position.