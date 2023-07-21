Rangers are back in pre-season friendly action for a second time in the space of five days as they welcome German outfit Hamburger SV to Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs already boast a strong working partnership and will finally clash in an intriguing warm-up contest with both manager hopeful their respective side’s can return to winning ways after recent losses to Newcastle United (2-1) and Red Bull Salzburg (4-1).

Michael Beale’s men were second best for large spells against their Premier League opponents during Allan McGregor’s testimonial on Tuesday night, but they grew into the match in the second half and went down fighting after conceding a late goal.

With three more competitive friendlies lined up against stellar opposition, including Olympiacos and Hoffenhehim, the Light Blues will be hoping to build up their fitness levels against a Hamburg team who are still reeling from losing the Bundesliga relegation play-off to Stuttgart at the end of last season.

Tim Walter’s men have started preparations for the new campaign with a 3-2 win over German minnows Verden 04, which was follwoed by an eventful 3-3 draw with Viktoria Plzen. However, they arrive in Glasgow on the back of a dissapointing loss to Austrian giants Salzburg.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Hamburger SV take place?

The game takes place at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Saturday 22nd July and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Rangers have confirmed they will be live streaming the game via their in-house television station ‘Rangers TV’. Supporters can purchase access to the stream for £7.99 here or can watch all of Rangers pre-season games for £24.99 here.

Are there tickets available for the game?

There are still plenty of tickets available, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for kids. The visitors will have a large travelling contingent situated in the corner of the Broomloan Stand.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Rangers manager Michael Beale said:“That’s what you want (playing against top opponents). You don’t want to be playing lesser opponents in pre-season and almost lying to ourselves where we’re at as a group. Let’s play the best teams we can possible play here to Ibrox and give ourselves a real challenge. That will get us ready for the season ahead.

“They’re our good friends, Hamburg. I know that they’re a club that our fans respect. We have a fantastic link with Hamburg and it’s a friendly that both clubs have wanted for a long time. We’re sure it’ll be another big crowd at the weekend and a joint celebration amongst supporters, which will be lovely to see.”

Rangers defender, Leon Balogun on returning to the club:“He (Beale) was quite an important figure in thise whole thing, I get along with him great and I really enjoy working under him. We had a meeting this morning and he just gets you to think. He engages with the players, he educates them beyond football and that is something very special, especially nowadays where man management is more important than ever. You can never make everybody happy but you can try to make them feel respected and appreciated and he is really good at that.”

What is the latest team news?

Beale is expected to hand Cyriel Dessers his Ibrox debut, while Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence are also in line to feature at some stage, which will delight supporters after lengthy injury absences.

Sam Lammers will be confident of finding the back of the net once more after getting off the mark against Newcastle earlier this week, while the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Leon Balogun and Rabbi Matondo will be pressing for a starting berth. Former Leicester City youngster Johnly Yfeko has reportedly impressed in training and could also be handed further game time

