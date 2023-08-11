Rangers will attempt to make up for their nightmare opening day defeat to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last weekend by registering their first three points of the season at home to Livingston on Saturday.

Michael Beale’s side reacted positively after from their Rugby Park disappointment by running out narrow 2-1 winners over Swiss side Servette in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier in midweek, with goals from James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers in the opening 15 minutes proving enough take a slender lead into the return leg.

The Light Blues have yet to fire on all cylinders, with a host of new signings taking their time to fully gel together, but Beale will know his players must make the most of their ball retention by turning possession into goals as they look to make up ground on rivals and title holders Celtic.

Livingston kick-started their campaign with a goalless draw against Aberdeen and David Martindale will be hoping his side can earn back-to-back clean sheets when they visit Ibrox. That will be a main focus for the Lions boss this season, with only two teams having a worse goal difference than the West Lothian club last term.

Having advanced from the Viaplay Cup group stages last month, Livi will be determined to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Livingston take place?

The game takes place at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, August 12th and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene highlights will be aired at 7.30pm and repeated again at 11.45pm on the same night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. The 36-year-old will be assisted by linesman Ross Macleod and Steven Traynor, with Calum Scott confirmed as the fourth official. Steven McLean takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by John McCrossan.

What has been said pre-match?

Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell said: “The more time we have as a group the more we are able to gel and I think it will come together well. Teams are going to try their best to frustrate us so we are expecting similar against Livingston and we need to find a way to get a result.

“We go into every game expecting to win and to dominate the ball, so tomorrow’s match will be no different. If you starting looking too far ahead you can make mistakes so the focus needs to be on the next match. The fans are willing you to be positive and that’s what we have to do going forward. Everyone is aware of where we want to go so we are all pulling in the same direction.

Livingston boss David Martindale said: “Our result last weekend isn’t going to have any baring on how we approach this game. Is the mindset different? Probably not. We’re going there to make sure we don’t lose the game, first and foremost. But we also want to pose a threat going forward to try and win the game.

“Rangers are a team in transition, there’s a lot of new players in the building. I’ve been in a similar situation here myself, it’s difficult and takes time to get your working principles over to those players, but also for them to adapt to Scottish football. The ferocity, intensity and aggresive nature of the Scottish league takes most players time to adapt to. Probably being at a bigger club makes that adaptation harder because of the demands and expectations that are placed upon you as a player.”

What is the latest team news?

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and central defender Ben Davies are still absent for Rangers. Fashion Sakala has left the club, while Glen Kamara remains in discussions with several clubs over a possible transfer.

Winger Scott Wright will be included after a move to Turkish outfit Pendikspor fell through due to financial constraints. Latest recruit Jose Cifuentes will be gunning to make his Premiership bow, with attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence also back in contention.

The futures of Livingston duo Esmael Goncalves and Scott Bitsindou remain unclear, while recent South African arrival Aphelele Teto won’t feature until January at the earliest after the forward was unable to obtain a work permit.