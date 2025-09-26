Russell Martin is still searching for his first Scottish Premiership win as Rangers manager.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are still searching for their first win of the Scottish Premiership season and will fight for a big three points when they meet with Livingston this weekend.

It’s been a turbulent start to life at Ibrox for new manager Russell Martin and the team’s recent league form has sparked protest action from supporters who are already calling for change at the hilt of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin has a lot of pressure on his shoulders heading into this weekend’s clash. Rangers are currently way down the Scottish Premiership standings in 11th place. Only Aberdeen are below the Gers, having lost four of their five games so far.

Here are the details you need to know ahead of Rangers’ meeting with Livingston, including how you can watch the action live on TV.

When is Rangers vs Livingston?

Rangers will make the trip to West Lothian on Sunday, September 28th for the clash at Almondvale Stadium. The match is scheduled to get underway at 3pm to round off the weekend’s action.

Rangers and Livingston form

Rangers enter the clash in desperate need of a win on the board. A Scottish Premiership victory has evaded them so far this season, with just four points from a possible 15 in the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Blues went on a frustrating run of four consecutive draws against Motherwell, Dundee, St Mirren and Celtic before losing 2-0 to Hearts last time out. Their defeat to the Jambos featured an extremely vocal crowd voicing their feelings towards Martin and Patrick Stewart.

Livingston earned promotion back up to the Premiership after beating Ross County in the play-off final. Livi have had a mixed bag of results so far this season, with a win, two draws and three defeats on the board.

Their win came against Falkirk in the second match of the season but they’ve since faced a 3-0 defeat to Celtic and a 2-1 loss to Hearts. After drawing 0-0 with basement side Aberdeen, they suffered an agonising defeat at the hands of Dundee.

Livingston had clawed back a 2-2 draw after going two goals down but a stoppage time penalty secured the win for the Dee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Rangers vs Livingston on TV?

Yes, Rangers’ clash with Livingston will be shown on TV this weekend. The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403), with coverage starting at 2.30pm.

If you aren’t already a Sky Sports customer, you can add the sports package to your current TV subscription for £22 per month. Find out more about Sky packages here.

Rangers vs Livingston live stream

The match will also be available to live stream for those away from home or on the go. If you are a Sky Sports customer, you can stream the channels as you would from your TV via the Sky Go app on a laptop, mobile or tablet.

NOW also offers Sky Sports streaming access with monthly subscriptions and daily passes. You can sign up to a monthly plan, which starts at £28 for six months, or get 24-hou access with the £14.99 Day Membership. Find out more here.

In other news, Rangers can make 'huge' statement vs Celtic that buys Russell Martin lifeline as Hampden derby named critical