Rangers have been drawn to play Celtic at the last four stage in the Premier Sports Cup.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers favourite believes his ex-side’s Hampden corker with Celtic can give Russell Martin the chance to make a major statement as Ibrox head coach.

It’s been a difficult start for the former Southampton boss, who faced fan protests against him continuing in his role, prior to beating Hibs 2-0 in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at the weekend. That has set up a November 2nd battle with Celtic at the last four stage, for a chance to face Motherwell or St Mirren in December’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid mounting pressure over whether or not he is the man for Rangers long-term, Hutton reckons inspiration can be taken from the 2024 showpiece where the Light Blues pushed Celtic all the way to penalties before shootout heartbreak. A 0-0 draw with the Hoops earlier this season provided defensive encouragement, and a trophy could be the springboard to winning disgruntled punters back around.

Alan Hutton on Rangers vs Celtic

Hutton said: “A trip to Hampden in the semi-final, I think the expectation is always going to be there year in, year out to win silverware and this one will be no different even after the start that they've had. So if they can go to Hampden and put on a performance like they did last season, I know they fell a little bit short against Celtic in the final, but if they can put on a performance and ultimately win and get to a final with a chance of lifting a trophy, I think that would definitely help.

“Last season it was never a problem playing against Celtic. I thought Rangers were always able to lift the level. This season was a little bit of a different game. There was a lot of pressure on it. I thought defensively they were so much better, but they lacked a little in the final third.

“So it's about getting that balance right, but they have to go and win that game in my opinion. I think it's huge for this early on in the season, but if they can get a victory there and get into a final, I think the fans will be happy with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can Russell Martin avoid Rangers sack?

To get the chance to have another crack at Celtic, Hutton reckons a sustained run of results stretching into double digits territory will be needed, with fan morale still low. He added: “It's definitely been a difficult start, there's no two ways about it. When the fans start to protest, they're not turning up to games, it's obviously a massive problem. It’s for him to turn around, I believe he has got the squad that can go and compete, even though it has taken time for them to actually bed in.

“But you have to look at it and really think that you need to go on a 10-15 game run where you're seeing the performances pick up, you're getting results, and maybe the fans will start to come round and believe in the process that what he thinks that he can take forward doing. At this moment in time, yes, I thought the Hibs game was better. I thought they started well.

“There were still moments within the game that need work and improvement, especially on the defensive side when they turn the ball over and in the final third, to be fair. You just feel right now, if they don't go on a run, each game like the Hibs one could possibly be paper over the cracks. That's for him and his squad and his management team to rectify. I just feel that they have to go on a real serious run to bring everything together.”