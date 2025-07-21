How you can watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos this Tuesday on both TV and other devices.

Rangers will get their European campaign underway this week when they host Panathinaikos in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Fans are gearing up for a blockbuster clash in front of a packed out Ibrox, with general admission tickets now sold out on the club website. The home faithful will get a first glimpse of the Russell Martin era as he prepares to oversee his first competitive match as Rangers manager.

The Light Blues have been busy on the transfer market so far this summer. They have brought in a number of exciting signings from England, including the likes of Emmanuel Fernandez (Peterborough United), Thelo Aasgaard (Luton Town) and Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday).

With the countdown now on for the clash with Panathinaikos, we’ve provided everything you need to know to make sure you don’t miss the action.

When is Rangers vs Panathinaikos?

Rangers will host the first leg of their clash with the Greek side on Tuesday, July 22nd. The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30th at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

Tuesday’s action will kick-off at 7.45pm BST at Ibrox.

Is Rangers vs Panathinaikos on TV?

Yes, for those who won’t be at Ibrox for Tuesday’s occasion, the match is available to watch live on TV. Premier Sports has confirmed it will be showing the match. Coverage will start on channel Premier Sports 1 at 7.15pm BST.

If you do not currently have access to Premier Sport, you can view subscription packages here, including their ‘Flexible Monthly’ package and ‘Annual Pay As You Go’, starting at £11.99 per month.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos live stream

There are a few ways to stream Rangers vs Panathinaikos live this week. Whether you’re on the go or just prefer to watch via a laptop, mobile or tablet, here’s how you can still tune in.

The Premier Sports Player will be streaming its coverage of the Champions League qualifier. You can find out how to sign up via this link.

The STV Player will also be streaming the channel. Find out more about signing up for selected Premier Sports content and highlights if you are a new customer right here.

Rangers have also confirmed supporters can stream the match via RangersTV. The match has been made available to purchase for a one-off payment of £9.99. Find out more here.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos tickets

General admission tickets are now sold out but the club website is still advertising hospitality packages. You can find out more here.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos referee and VAR

An almost all-Lithuanian officiating team has been confirmed to take charge of Rangers vs Panathinaikos on Tuesday. The match will be refereed by Donatas Rumšas, with Aleksandr Radius and Dovydas Sužiedėlis as his assistants. Robertas Šmitas will be the fourth official.

German official Bastian Dankert has been named as the video assistant referee, with Donatas Šimenas alongside him as the assistant VAR.

