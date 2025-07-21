Everton are said to be one of many teams interested in the Rangers striker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers resolve over a key star could be tested as Everton reportedly plot an offensive to make him their man.

The Light Blues take to competitive action for the first time this season on Tuesday, when they meet Panathinaikos in a key Champions League second round qualifier first leg at Ibrox. New head coach Russell Martin needs a positive result to take to Greece next week and one player they could turn to is Hamza Igamane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He shone up top in his first season at Ibrox but that has sparked doubts over his future, with strong rumours of a move to Lille in Ligue 1. Footmercato claim a new suitor is on the market for Igamane, Rennes, but admit that Everton are amongst the clubs looking to get a package in place to try and tempt Rangers. David Moyes has lost Dominic Calvert-Lewis this summer and currently holds Beto, Thierno Barry and Youseff Chermiti as striking options in his Premier League ranks.

Everton transfer latest on Rangers striker Hamza Igamane

The report reads: “With Arnaud Kalimuendo more likely than ever to leave, Stade Rennais is working behind the scenes to find his successor. Among the candidates being considered is Hamza Igamane. But the timing and stiff competition may make the task difficult for the Breton club, which is working on several avenues simultaneously.

“For a long time, LOSC was in pole position in the file, even managing to reach a contractual agreement with the former AS FAR Rabat player . For the moment, the northern club has not sent an official offer to Glasgow Rangers, but does not rule out doing so. A godsend therefore for Rennes who maintain contact to recruit the Moroccan international who for his part is largely inclined to play in Ligue 1.

“But the Breton club will not have to procrastinate too long to secure the services of this powerful attacker, technically quite clean and rather skilful in front of goal. Feyenoord Rotterdam, Udinese and Everton are on the lookout and preparing their offensive for Igamane , whose transfer could reach €15 million. Rennes, who are studying other avenues in parallel, therefore know what remains to be done if they want to complete the operation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers injury update ahead of Panathinaikos

Providing the latest on Igamane, Cyriel Dessers and new signing Thelo Aasgaard’s chances of playing vs Panathinaikos, Martin told Rangers TV: “It is disappointing for Thelo, he has given everything we thought we were getting and more. He has been incredible. His understanding, his athleticism, the power he has, the technical capability, he is a really exciting player for us. Unfortunately, it is a different level of intensity and there have been high demands in pre-season and he has picked up just a little something, so he is going to be touch and go. We hope he can be involved but if not, we are really hopefully he will be ready and raring to go for the second-leg.

“Hamza and Cyriel have both been really good, they are both a little bit behind the group in terms of fitness because Cyriel came back with a small injury, and Hamza had visa issues, but they are both working incredibly hard and that is all you can ask. I have enjoyed having them back on the training pitch properly for a week now.

“We need talent at the top end of the pitch and need goals in the team and they both definitely bring that. We are going to try and work out ways to get those two guys to play together at times, it might be one of them, it might be both and it is up to us to work out what they can do and what they are comfortable doing. There have been moments from both where you look at it and you go okay, they can really help the team, and I am looking forward to having them fully fit and firing very soon.”