Rangers' Scott Wright, Kieran Wright and Cyriel Dessers | SNS Group

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has spent the last decade working his way up through the age groups at Ibrox

Kieran Wright has spent the best part of a decade working his way up through the Ibrox academy to the first-team and an SPFL journeyman has claimed he wouldn’t still be at Rangers if he didn’t have “a bit about him” after joining his latest club.

The 25-year-old currently finds himself as fourth-choice goalkeeper in the pecking order behind current No.1 Jack Butland, new recruit Liam Kelly and Robby McCrorie for a place between the sticks - and it is for that reason he is “hungry” to head out and gain more senior experience after joining Championship side Airdrieonians on a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Scotland youth international - who will embark on the NINTH loan move of his career - has previously turned out for the likes of Alloa Athletic, Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle, and Dumbarton. Most recently, he spent two weeks working under David Martindale at Livingston towards the end of last season after being signed as emergency cover due to a keeper injury crisis.

And current Diamonds goalkeeping coach David Hutton - who played for 12 different clubs in Scotland during his playing days - is well aware of the talent Wright possess having working closely together during a brief stint at Alloa in 2021.

Hutton said: “I’ve worked with Kieran before, he’s a hungry goalkeeper who was very keen to join the club when he heard of our interest. He’s good with his feet, and a great shot-stopper. You don’t spend that long at Rangers if you haven’t got a bit about you! I’m really looking forward to working with him - and I’m delighted that I’ve got two top goalies competing for the jersey.”

A statement from Airdrieonians reads: “We are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Kieran Wright, who joins on loan from Rangers for the upcoming season. 25-year-old Kieran has been on the books at Ibrox since 2016, but has gained plenty of experience out on loan, with Dumbarton, Partick Thistle and Albion Rovers among the sides to benefit from the keeper’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Capped at U17, U19 and U21 level for Scotland, Kieran heads to the Albert Bartlett Stadium to vie for the goalkeeping position with fellow loanee Murray Johnson. With the first-team returning from Belfast today, Kieran will join up with the squad next week.”