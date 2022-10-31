The Light Blues had been booed off by supporters in their previous two home matches.

Malik Tillman insists he isn’t fazed by the huge expectancy levels that come with being a Rangers player after claiming there is still a lot more to come from him this season.

The Bayern Munich loanee arrived at Ibrox in the summer on a temporary basis and has struggled to find consistency in his performances in a side that has been constantly scrutinsed in recent weeks due to their poor domestic and European form.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder believes his grounding at the Bundesliga giants has helped him to cope with the pressure and demands of starring for the Light Blues.

Malik Tillman looked in the mood in Rangers' 4-1 win over Aberdeen on Saturday (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Tillman impressed in a No10 role during Saturday’s 4-1 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen, providing an assist for Antonio Colak’s goal and capitalising on the space afforded to him by Aberdeen’s leaky defence.

Reflecting on his start to life in Glasgow, the USA international conceded: “I have had my ups and downs, but I feel I have way more to learn, especially from our key players in the team. I can learn from them every single day. I wanted to play as much as I can and be a better player every game.

“I came from Bayern Munich - I am kind of used it! Look, I think we are under pressure every game, especially from ourselves. We have the mindset of wanting to win every game. Obviously, we didn’t win our last game so as I said we needed to bounce back, and we did that in a good way.”

Rangers had been booed off in their previous two home games and they fell behind after just 21 minutes against Aberdeen at Ibrox, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side responded in an emphatic manner, courtesy of Colak, John Lundstram, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

Malik Tillman goes close with one of the host of chances with which Rangers easily could have racked up a 7-1 scoreline against Aberdeen - the scoreline they were on the receiving end of against Liverpool at Ibrox only two-and-a-half weeks ago. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Tillman was influential in the victory which helped to alleviate some of the pressure on under fire boss Van Bronckhorst and admits a pre-match discussion with fitness coach Arno Philips told him everything he needed to know about what the fixture meant to both sets of fans.

“I think we had to bounce back from the game in Naples the other night. We went into this game to win it, to show the fans again what we can do and we did that pretty well.

“I got told before the game it is a big rivarly between Aberdeen and Rangers. I wanted to score a goal as well but I didn’t do it. I think all in all I can still improve myself. I am pretty happy. Obviously it is different to the game in Europe but it suits me and it suits us as a team.”