'I didn’t understand' - Philippe Clement questions Rangers disallowed goal vs Dundee as boss clarifies ref row
Referee Kevin Clancy ruled out Todd Cantwell's goal during the 3-1 win over Dundee at Ibrox.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement was left scratching his head over referee Kevin Clancy's decision to disallow Todd Cantwell's goal in the 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee.
The Light Blues had to contend with red card controversy in the first-half at Ibrox before sealing a comfortable win over the Tayside outfit. Midfielder Jose Cifuentes was sent off for a mistimed tackle on Amadou Bakayoko just before half-time with the hosts in a commanding position.
But it was a different VAR call that left Clement incensed, admitting he couldn't understand why Clancy didn't allow Cantwell to finish his attack from which he scored from before pulling the action back for a foul in the build-up.
The Belgian boss was left furious on the touchline before Clancy was called across by the fourth official and flashed the Gers gaffer a yellow card.
Speaking on BBC Sportsound, a frustrated Clement said: “I never speak about a referee’s performance because they make mistakes, I know. We, everyday on the pitch, are referees in our own games on the training pitch so you can’t see everything.
"With the disallowed goal, I didn’t understand why the whistle is blown that fast for a duel that is a clear duel, so there is no foul, It’s better to let play go on and if there is a foul, you can go to VAR and always come back to that. I think it was not necessary to kill the game in that way.
“For us it was a big difference, for every team it is a big difference. Scoring a goal or not, you need a lot of hard work for that. That was the moment that I was, for three seconds, really angry about. I am also a human being and because of that I get a yellow card. But I apologised to the referee after the game because I want to stay calm.”