Rangers remain eagle-eyed as they consider their next permanent head coach.

Rangers continue their search for a new permanent manager to replace Philippe Clement following his dismissal last month. The club have opted to place Barry Ferguson in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season, and rumours continue to swirl around who will be brought in to mark a new era at Ibrox.

Several household names have been linked with the Rangers job, including former boss Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool icon recently parted ways with Saudi Arabia club Al-Ettifaq, and has since been named as the favourite to take over the role in a grand return to Glasgow.

Other names have, of course, been doing the rounds and the position is still up for interesting debates. Former Rangers man and Scotland international Russell Martin is among the top shouts being linked with the job, as the club hope to see the back of what has been an overall disappointing season so far.

Russell Martin looking for next challenge after Southampton dismissal

Martin has spoken about what the near future holds for him, following his recent sacking from Southampton. The 39-year-old joined the club in 2023, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Martin achieved some impressive milestones with the Saints, guiding them to a club record 25-game unbeaten run between September and February. He also oversaw the club’s promotion back up to England’s top flight at the first time of asking, snubbing Leeds United of the final promotion place following their play-off triumph.

However, Southampton’s return to the Premier League has been tough. With the south coast side sitting rock bottom of the table with on nine points, they are braced to face relegation once again.

Martin was sacked just seven months after Southampton’s promotion and he’s since opened up on his thoughts for the future.

Rangers-linked manager Russell Martin discusses next career step

Despite talking about potential destinations for his next coaching role, Martin has not given much away when it comes to addressing the links between him and Rangers.

“I think I am realistic. I don't think I will get another Premier League chance right now. I think like most managers that come up from the Championship — 'not quite good enough for the Premier League’,” Martin admitted on an appearance of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"It's maybe unfair on the managers that get there at times because you are there with a squad that has been so successful the year before but isn't quite ready for the Premier League.

“There is only two managers that have been taken out of the Championship for a long time — Nathan Jones and Graham Potter. The others have to get there and try and stay there and really get success.

“I really don't know [where is next]. I am open to working abroad, in England again — I want to work back in the Premier League now I have got a taste of it. I want to get back there and I believe I can, so we will just have to wait and see.”