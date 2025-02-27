The latest on Rangers’ situation amid takeover and new manager talks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a lot of change on the horizon at Ibrox as Rangers continue the search for their next permanent manager. Philippe Clement was dismissed following the team’s latest defeat to St Mirren on Saturday, while they also sit 16 points behind runaway leaders Celtic, after their dominant win over Aberdeen.

As things stand, Barry Ferguson is operating as interim caretaker, backed by Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor. But the search for a new manager is ramping up and a highly-anticipated takeover by 49ers Enterprises is also edging closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Record Sport reported last week that Rangers are now at an ‘advanced stage’ in conversations over a potential multi-million pound investment.

As fans eagerly await more news on the proposed takeover, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest updates.

Ex-Rangers staff member back Steven Gerrard return

Steven Gerrard’s name has appeared on the rumour mill as the Gers consider their next full-time manager. Former Rangers Business Development Manager Mark Hateley thinks this would be a smart move from his former side and has admitted he would personally have the Liverpool legend back.

“I'm looking at the whole picture here with new ownership. I would have him back in a heartbeat. I worked well with him when I was working at the club, crossing between players and the commercial side,” Hateley told Record Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's very accommodating, he knows what's required to play for Rangers Football Club and he knows what players are required to play at a very high level, because that's where he played all of his career.

"He commands respect from the whole of the football fraternity purely because of the way he has conducted himself throughout his football career. I think that ticks a real lot of boxes when you come to approaching and signing players.”

Simon Jordan rejects Rangers ‘powerhouse’ claim amid 49ers talks

The 49ers are continuing discussions with Rangers and there’s a lot of conversation surrounding what a takeover would do for the club’s success. The investment company also owns Leeds United, who are fighting for their place back in the Premier League next season. As things stand, the West Yorkshire side are top of the Championship table with five points between them and closest rivals Sheffield United.

talkSPORT duo Jim White and Simon Jordan discussed the potential Rangers takeover, with White predicting the force of the two clubs to become a ‘UK powerhouse’. However, Jordan disagreed with the take and believes that the Scottish Premiership will continue to ‘confine’ the Gers’ reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think Rangers are going to become a powerhouse, because they’re still going to operate within the confines of the Scottish Premiership, which in of itself detracts from their opportunities.

“There’s only so much money you can get from putting people inside football stadiums and selling a bit of merchandise, real money comes from broadcasting deals, the reasons why Manchester City and Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal have turnovers of £500-600million is because of the broadcasters paying the best part of 40-50 percent of it, the rest is coming from commercial deals and of course the fans in attendance.

“The owners of Leeds United bought a Premier League football club, the original deal was to be involved with a Premier League football club, to buy out Andrea Radrizzani on the basis of being a Premier League football club, they probably got a discounted price because they dropped down into the Championship, but they’ve not set up to be a Championship football club.”