A 3-0 win over St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon saw his former Rangers colleagues hit the summit of the Scottish Premiership - but the former Gers forward has more than one reason to celebrate this weekend.

Departing the club after an apparent fall out with former head coach Michael Beale, Fashion Sakala was one of many that departed Ibrox in the summer as he made the switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Fayha for a fee reported to be worth around £4 million.

While he struggled to hold down a first team spot at Ibrox, the player became a fans favourite due to his infectious smile and love of an important goal - including a late leveller during a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in his debut season at the club. However, he was deemed surplus to requirements last summer as Rangers allowed a number of players to depart.

The Zambian forward admitted he was heartbroken at his departure from the Scottish giants in the summer after being reportedly 'banned from the training ground' by former head coach Michael Beale. However, he has flourished in Saudi Arabia and already has 10 goals for his new club. His success in the Pro League saw him come up against Al-Nassr and Sakala's 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo at the weekend in the first leg of a last 16 AFC Champions League clash.

The Portuguese football icon grabbed the only goal of the game in the 81st minute to put his side in the driving seat but the 26-year-old Zambian was able to switch shirts with the 39-year-old and couldn't hide his delight, despite the 1-0 loss.