Rangers took full advantage of Celtic's slip up this weekend as they went top of the Scottish Premiership with a professional 3-0 win over struggling St Johnstone in Perth.

Goals from Mohamed Diamonde (37) and two late James Tavernier penalties (79, 87) meant that Philippe Clement's side moved a full two points clear at the top of pile to continue their remarkable run since the appointment of the Belgian head coach.

A largely dominant Rangers had found opportunities at a premium in the opening half hour but took a deserved lead thanks to a stunning 25-yard drive from January signing Diomande just before the break. The Ivorian's first for the club was one to savour too, his unstoppable effort sending the travelling Ibrox faithful into raptures.

Both Fabio Silva and Dujon Sterling would go close to doubling the lead early in the second half but when the latter was chopped down in area it allowed Rangers captain Tavernier to seal the win from the spot. The skipper would still have time for another too after a VAR review indicated there had been a handball in the area and Tavernier fired home his 12th league goal of the season to cap off an enjoyable afternoon in Perth for the travelling Rangers fans.

The win takes the Gers to the top of the league for the first time under Clement and - as they away fans chanted - they'll aim to ensure they are not moved until May.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings: Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Leon King, Nico Raskin, Leon Balogun.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Barely had to do anything all afternoon with the bulk of the game played in the St Johnstone half. Photo: Getty

2 . James Tavernier - 7/10 The skipper was rarely tested defensively and, as per usual, offered Rangers an offensive option on the right. Took his late penalties well. Photo: Stu Forster

3 . John Souttar - 7/10 Tidy, untroubled and especially neat on the ball as Rangers built from the back. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group