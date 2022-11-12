The Dutchman finds himself in a precarious position after watching his side drop more points in Paisley.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst presided over another poor result for Rangers.

The Light Blues dropped points yet again for a third time in their past five domestic games and could end the day NINE points behind leaders Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit should they record a home win over Ross County.

Rangers rarely threatened to secure a late winner at the SMiSA Stadium and with five weeks until their next competition fixture, Van Bronckhorst declared he will have showdown dicussions with the club’s hierarchy.

Rangers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst leaves the SMiSA Stadium after a cinch Premiership match against St Mirren.

“I don’t know,” Van Bronckhorst replied when quizzed over discussing his future. “Of course we’re going to sit down that’s for sure and speak about the last couple of months and which way to go forward.”

Asked if he feared for his job, Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: “I have no fear, I never have fear. I just see what comes but I don’t have fear. It’s a five-week break before the next game. That’s time to reflect, rest and recover and we have two weeks to recover for the first game against Hibs.

“If we keep dropping points, I’m accountable for that. That comes with the job. Of course I give the players instructions. That’s my job so we prepare the layers as best we can. They have to put in the performance and that’s always the case.”

Midfielder Glen Kamara was surprisingly subbed off at half-time and the Finland international appeared to storm down the tunnel in frustration before Van Bronckhorst urged him to take his seat on the bench.