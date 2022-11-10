Malik Tillman’s second half match-winner gave the Light Blues a much-needed Premiership win.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst played down the personal significance of Rangers’ 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox and issued a defiant stance on the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Light Blues struggled to create many opportunities in the first-half and looked as though they could drop points for the third time in four matches but a moment of inspiration from Malik Tillman after the break was enough to secure maximum points and remain seven points off leaders Celtic at the summit.

With one round of fixtures remaining before domestic football shuts down for the FIFA World Cup, a victory over the Jambos provided a much-needed confidence boost to the Gers boss and his players.

Rangers' Malik Tillman celebrates scoring the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Given the predicament the Dutchman finds himself in on the back of recent results and performances, Van Bronckhorst could be afforded a slightly wider smile at the full-time whistle as he celebrated a vitally important triumph.

He admitted: “I am a coach who always speaks about the club and the team and less about from the personal side. I am happy for the win first of goal for my club and for my team and the players and everyone involved in the club. I always put myself behind the queue, that’s my character. But of course I am happy for myself that we won but only as the last person.

“Our energy and workrate was very good. We started really well and in some transition moments we created good space but didn’t turn those chances into goals. We did much better in the second half with our positional sense in the final third against opposition who defended quite deep.

“Our attacking players always looked a threat and we had to be really focused. In the end, we tried to score a second goal but we also didn’t give any chances away during the last 20 minutes.