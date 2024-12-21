Ibrox 125 anniversary: Rangers legends share favourite memory of iconic stadium as fans savour historic occasion
Rangers supporters unveiled a special tifo display in the Sandy Jardine Stand to mark the 125th anniversary of playing at Ibrox Stadium before kick-off against Dundee this afternoon.
Punters were invited to attend a fanzone in Edmiston House ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash, with other notable events taking place in and around the venue on a blustery day in Glasgow’s southside
A special half-time presentation was made to two of the club’s oldest and youngest season ticket holders, with both receiving a signed #125 Rangers strip from a number of Gers legends, who were asked to share their favourite memories of playing at Ibrox. Here’s what they said:
Lee McCulloch
“Off the top of my head, probably the Old Firm game when we won 3-0. That was my first taste of the derby and winning that game sort of set us up to go and be a success. Barcelona at home in the Champions League, drawing 0-0 was also a standout. I have never experienced a night like that in my life.”
Barry Ferguson
“I have lots of good memories here, but the biggest one for me was probably leading the team out as captain for the first time.”
Mark Hateley
“Winning a title every year (was a standout memory). I think the big one for me was 1990/91, having to win here and Aberdeen drawing. We put that one to bed and fortunately for us we charged on to the nine.”
John Brown
“The best one was making my Old Firm debut here, 5-1. A lot of people remember the game for Ray Wilkins volley but to play your first game as a Rangers fan and hammer them (Celtic) 5-1... we constantly done them.”
