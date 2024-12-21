Ibrox will play host to Rangers v Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Philippe Clement’s side will run out at Ibrox sporting a specially designed kit that celebrates the stadium’s storied history

Rangers have planned a day of celebration to mark the 125th anniversary of Ibrox Stadium with the first-team squad set to take to the pitch against Dundee sporting a limited-edition Heritage kit.

Designed by Castore and featuring the club’s earliest scroll monogram crest with the marking ‘1899 - 2024’ underneath paying homage to their length of time in Govan, Philippe Clement’s men will wear the strip for the first time as they look to put their cup final heartache from last week behind them.

The kit also includes white shorts and distinctive black and red socks, which showcase Archibald Leitch’s iconic criss-cross balustrade design - a feature that can be found on the Bill Struth stand. Fans have been urged to turn out in their numbers and take part in a variety of pre-match and post-match events to mark the occasion.

A club statement read: “Rangers will this weekend mark their 125th anniversary of Ibrox by hosting a number of activities on the day as we host Dundee at our iconic home.

“The Gers make their return to Scottish Premiership action this Saturday, December 21, kicking off a 3pm so be sure to come along early and be part of the fun on a jam-packed afternoon to mark the celebrations.

“The club’s official museum, located inside Edmiston House, will be open for supporters from 9am until 12.30pm, with fans getting the chance to come and learn about our fantastic history.

“There will also be heritage themed activities for supporters in the pre-match fanzone to enjoy, with several photo opportunities for fans as well as pre-match entertainment.

“Prior to kick off, there will be a display in the Sandy Jardine stand and further activity taking place on the pitch.

“The match will also see the club pull on the famous heritage kit for the first time, with half time events including interviews with legends and a presentation to some of our youngest and oldest season ticket holders.

“There will be also be giveaways and prizes on the day in the stands! Keep an eye out for Broxi Bear and our matchday volunteers to see what’s in store.”