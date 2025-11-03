The new Rangers boss is looking for a British influence in his staff and has his eye on a former Aston Villa man.

Following the Light Blues League Cup exit, Danny Rohl remains on the hunt for more coaching staff in his new position.

Rangers lost 3-1 to Celtic in a manic 120 minutes at Hampden with a Johnny Kenny header and James Tavernier penalty leaving the match all square at full time. However, goals from Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand sealed the win for The Hoops in extra time.

It was valiant effort from Rohl’s men, who spent the majority of the match a man down, due to a Thelo Aasgaard. The rangers support seem to already have taken to their new boss, who is now on the lookout to strengthen is backroom staff.

The German boss wants someone who knows Rangers and Scottish Football inside-out in his workforce, meaning the usual suspects are in the running. Lee Wallace, Neil McCann and Steven Davis are all in the running for the Ibrox vacancy having all played at Ibrox and taken subsequent coaching roles. The former was asked on Premier Sports coverage of the Old Firm about any approaches he’s had from his old side.

Davis breaks silence on Rangers return

Having taken interim charge two years ago following the dismissal of Michael Beale, Steven Davis has been linked with a Rangers return, this time in Rohl’s coaching staff. He took charge of two games in October 2023, a defeat in the Europa League to Aris Limassol and a victory away to St Mirren.

Back then, he said the position was ‘too good an opportunity to turn down’ and that ‘came out the blue’, meaning history could be repeating itself if Rohl asks for his services. Regarding a Rangers return, Davis said: “from my point of view it has all been rumours and speculation.

“I've not heard anything. Obviously, I've had a lot of messaged from friends and people connected with the club asking the same question. But there's been no conversations so unless you know any different, please let me know”

Rohl asking for Rangers men

The 36-year old Rangers boss has already appointed Sascha Lense as first team performance manager who he worked with at Sheffield Wednesday. He also has Matthais Kaltenbach as his number two, who has experience of working with the German National Team.

We’ve seen in the past with Scottish footballing outsiders come in and want in the know men as part of their team. Steven Gerrard appointed Gary McAllister as his number two at Ibrox, while Alex Rae was Philippe Clement’s right hand man during his 18 months in Govan.

As Rohl looks to follow suit, Davis would be an ideal candidate having spent nearly a decade at Rangers as a player, as well as already having dugout experience. If not him, Wallace and McCann will also be waiting in the wings. McCann briefly worked as a coach under Barry Ferguson, when he took over interim charge last season, while Wallace is currently the under-18 coach at Hearts.