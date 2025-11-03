The Premier Sports Cup semi final between the Old Firm rivals came loaded with controversy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier League referee says a Celtic star should have been red carded against Rangers - as the Light Blues penalty creates debate.

Whistler Nick Walsh and the VAR team have been put in the spotlight after Celtic’s 3-1 win after extra time against a Rangers side who played from around 40 minutes onwards with 10 men after Thelo Aasgaard’s high boot on Anthony Ralston. There was further controversy before the first half finish with Auston Trusty left a boot dangling that connected with the face of Rangers keeper Jack Butland but VAR did not bring Walsh to the monitor for a second look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in the second half, Anthony Ralston was deemed to have blocked a shot with his arm inside the Celtic box as James Tavernier scored the penalty which sent proceedings to extra time. Mark Clattenburg refereed at Premier League level and says Aasgard’s red was clear while Trusty also should have gone, with Ralston’s incident set to cause debate.

Rangers vs Celtic penalty and red card verdicts

He told 67 Hail Hail: “Thelo Aasgaard can have no complaints for his red card against Celtic. He plays the ball over his head and then comes into his opponent with his speed and with his studs high which catches his opponent high on the leg. This type of challenge can endanger the safety of his opponent and was rightly sent off from the referee who had a perfect position to see the challenge.

“Auston Trusty is a lucky boy after catching Jack Butland with his foot after Butland caught the ball. There is no need for Trusty to move his foot towards the head of Butland and I believe by that movement was deliberate.

“Anthony Ralston blocks a Djeidi Gassama shot with his arm inside the penalty area. It’s a dive from Ralston and the ball comes off his elbow which is close to his side. However, the arm is stopping a shot and he has used his arm to block the ball as diving through the air which is not a natural way to play the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Danny Rohl said about refereeing incidents

“I can understand it will create debate which handball always creates but I can see why the referee has given it and once given, the VAR will not interfere.”

Rangers boss Rohl refused to get embroiled post-match in controversy. He said: “I didn't watch the red card now back, but I think it's the ref, it's not my part to speak about this. I said this before the game that my focus is always on myself.

“I don't speak about the manager or the other team or the refs, my focus is really on ourselves. I saw a team who made huge steps forward in the last seven or eight days, but of course we have other parts we have to improve, and this is my job during the week. At first there is disappointment in the dressing room, you feel it. I think this is, with 10 men in the game, a good signal that my team are disappointed. I think after the red card we were very much on the front foot and we were brave.”