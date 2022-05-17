The Light Blues can claim their place in next season’s Champions League group stage if they can beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night

Rangers legend John Greig has written an open letter to supporters on the eve of the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

The former Light Blues captain lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972 after a 3-2 victory over Dynamo Moscow in the Nou Camp.

It marked the greatest day in the club’s history and fifty years on, the current crop of players will bid to etch their names into the Ibrox history books by defeating German opposition for the third time in the competition this season.

John Greig captained Rangers to the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup. Picture: SNS

Greig, who flew out with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side on their charter flight from Glasgow Airport yesterday, will watch on from the stands at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The 79-year-old, voted as ‘The Greatest Ever Ranger’ after making 755 appearances over 17 years at the club, urged travelling fans to enjoy the occasion and to remember they are “ambassadors” of the football club.

The reminder comes after Gers’ supporters clashed with Zenit St. Petersburg fans on the day of their 2008 UEFA Cup Final, the last time the club contested a European final.

Riots unfolded throughout the afternoon, with 39 policeman and one police-dog suffering injuries.

The letter read: “Dear fellow supporter,

“I wanted to write to each and every one of you on the verge of one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

“To see Rangers in a European final is something many of us thought would not be possible again, and I’ve been so taken by the incredible lengths you are going to in order to reach Seville to back the team out there.

Rangers legend John Greig has written an open letter to supporters. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We have found ourselves on an increidble journey from Armenia to Andalucia in this tournament, and the coaching staff and every player who has played a part on that journey deserves enormous credit.

“50 years on from Barcelona, it is a great thrill for me to have been invited to join the team as once again we head to Spain trying to make yet more history.

“Of course, a great regret of mine was not being able to defend our trophy the following season in Europe. It is vital that we all act responsibly and remember the values that this institution stands for.

“Our 150th anniversary season has been a trying one, with the loss of Walter Smith earlier in the season, and then of Jimmy Bell a fortnight ago. Both will be forever remembered for their enormous contribution to the fabric and traiditions of this club.

“I look forward to seeing you out in Seville, and to seeing the absolute best of our club on display. There is no other club in Europe who would travel in such numbers for a match like this, and every single Rangers supporter should remember they are an ambassador for our institution.

Rangers are expected to be backed by 100,000 fans in Seville. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

“This is a time to be enjoyed by each and every one of us, but it is also a time took look out for one another, and to protect the good name of Rangers.

“I trust every single one of you to have the time of your lives, and hopefully see the Europa League trophy come back to Ibrox.

“Thank you again for your magnificent support, and as well as wishing you a safe journey to Seville, I want to wish Gio, Tav and all the boys all the best for the match. John Greig MBE.”

Rangers pathway to the Europa League final revisited

Play-Off Round - ALASHKERT (Armenia): (1-0 H) (0-0 A)

Rangers played host to the Armenian champions in a game which saw midfielder John Lundstram sent off before Alfredo Morelos secured a narrow first-leg advantage to take over to Yerevan.

Steven Gerrard’s side overcame a Covid outbreak and stifling heat to secure a 0-0 in Armenia and clinch their spot in the Europa League group stages for a fourth consecutive season.

Group Stages - LYON (France), SPARTA PRAGUE (Czech Republic), BRONDBY (DENMARK): (runners-up)

After losing their first two Group A ties in September against Lyon 2-0 at Ibrox and Sparta Prague 1-0 in the Czech Republic, the Gers got their campaign back on track with a much-needed 2-0 victory over Brondby at home in October, with Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe on the scoresheet.

The month of November began with a 1-1 draw against the Danish outfit as substitute Ianis Hagi secured a precious point after Balogun headed into his own net on the stroke of half-time.

Rangers goalscorer Ianis Hagi is challenged by Brondby's Blas Riveros during the 1-1 Europa League Group A draw in Denmark. (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

A brace from Colombian talisman Alfredo Morelos handed new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst a debut victory to seal their place in the knockout round at the expense of Sparta Prague.

Their final group stage fixture against Lyon in December ended in a creditable 1-1 draw as Calvin Bassey’s own goal cancelled out by Scott Wright’s opener inside the Groupama Arena.

Knockout Round - BORUSSIA DORTMUND (Germany): (2-4 A) (2-2 H)

Rangers were then drawn against Bundesliga giants and tournament favourites Dortmund and produced arguably their most impressive performance of their season by running out 4-2 winners at the Signal Iduna Park, with skipper James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram and Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal putting them firmly in the diriving seat ahead of the second leg.

The Light Blues completed a stunning 6-4 aggregate success as James Tavernier scored twice, including one from the penalty spot in front of a capacity crowd at Ibrox to cancel out goals from Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen in a 2-2 draw.

Round of 16 - RED STAR BELGRADE (Serbia): (3-0 H) (2-1 A)

A pulsating 3-0 win over Serbian champions Red Star at a raucous Ibrox in March moved the Gers’ a significant step closer to a place in the quarter finals as James Tavernier’s penalty, Alfredo Morelos’ strike and Leon Balogun’s header secured a commanding first-leg lead.

Alfredo Morelos turns away to celebrate putting Rangers 2-0 up against Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox with the 32nd Europa League goal of his career. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Gers reached the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 14 years, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat in Belgrade the following week. Ryan Kent’s deflected effort at the hostile Rajko Mitic Stadium was enough to secure their passage through, with the damage already inflicted in Govan.

Quarter Final - S.C. BRAGA (Portugal): (1-0 A) (3-1 H)

Rangers were drawn against Sporting Braga for the second time in three seasons but they slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Portugal as Abel Ruiz’s clever finish settled a lacklustre first-leg, during which Van Bronckhorst’s men failed to muster a shot on target.

The absence of top scorer Morelos was seemingly a major blow as another full house packed into Ibrox on a tense night ahead of the second leg. However, Rangers dominated the contest, hitting the woodwork twice and having three seperate goals disallowed.

Two first-half goals from James Tavernier, including one from the penalty spot turned the tie on its head as Vitor Tormena was sent off. David Carmo’s header forced extra-time but Kemar Roofe’s close range finish proved decisive. There was still time for Iuri Medeiros to pick up a second bookable offence for dissent as Braga ended the game with nine men.

Semi Final - RB LEIPZIG (Germany): (1-0 A) (3-1 H)

A mouthwatering last four clash with the talented German outfit followed at the end of April but after a resolute defensive showing, they were undone by a late wonder strike from Angelino at the Red Bull Arena in Saxony.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates at full time against RB Leipzig at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Not for the first time in the competition, Rangers were required to come from behind to advance and they did so with another ruthless attacking display as they swept aside Domenico Todesco’s side on an emotionally charged evening, following the sudden death of kitman Jimmy Bell.