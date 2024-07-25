Rangers transfer target Vaclav Cerny has history with Celtic | Getty Images

The Czech Republic international is ‘on the verge’ of joining the Ibrox club on a season-long loan deal

Rangers are in advanced talks with Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg over a season-long loan move for winger Vaclav Cerny - and he already has history against their Glasgow rivals, Celtic.

According to the Rangers Review, the 17-time capped Czech Republic international is a player on the club’s recruitment radar this summer, with German-based Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg stating the 26-year-old is ‘on the verge’ of joining the Glasgow giants ahead of the new season.

It’s claimed Wolfsburg are ready to give the transfer the green light as manager Philippe Clement looks to bolster his wide options after bringing back Colombian Oscar Cortes on loan with an obligation to buy earlier in the window. And eagle-eyed supporters on social media were sent into overdrive after noticing Cerny had already started following the club’s Instagram account, sparking rumours that a deal is now close to completion.

Cerny, who is under contract at Wolfsburg until 2027, scored four goals in 22 league appearances last season. He counts a trio of Dutch clubs - Ajax, FC Utrecht and FC Twente - among his former employers and previously formed a formidable partnership alongside current Light Blues frontman Danilo at Twente while the Brazilian was on loan at the Eredivisie outfit for six months.

Part of the Czech’s Euro 2024 squad, he only started one group stage fixture in the 1-1 draw with Georgia and boasts six goals for his country at senior level. Clement has been quick to stress the need to sell players before he is in a position to acquire more new signings, but it’s understood that Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell are both nearing the exit door and could potentially be followed by the likes of skipper James Tavernier, Sam Lammers and Ianis Hagi. That would free up some hefty wages to bring in fresh faces.

And incoming star Cerny has already endeared himself to Rangers supporters without kicking a ball after footage resurfaced online of the forward taking party in a celebration party at Parkhead during his time at Ajax. Cerny was part of the manager Frank de Boer first-team squad who featured in the 2-1 UEFA Europa League group stage victory over Celtic in November 2015, coming off the bench to score the match-winner that eliminated the Hoops from the competition.

