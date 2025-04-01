Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are on the hunt for their next permanent manager and one former Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham man could be on the agenda.

A man well connected to the current Rangers managerial situation has got hopes over one possibly blockbuster Ibrox appointment.

Barry Ferguson is currently the interim gaffer and is getting the chance to make a pitch to replace Philippe Clement full-time. He has guided the team to a win against Celtic and secured Europa League progress with victory over Fenerbahce - but that has opened the door for rumours to rumble.

Jose Mourinho, the legendary former Premier League manager, was in the Turkish dugout and visited the dressing room at Ibrox post match to congratulate Rangers on their victory. He had stated prior to the first leg of the last 16 tie that he’d be open to managing either side of the Old Firm one day.

Insider on Jose Mourinho to Rangers

Derek Ferguson, brother of Barry, obviously has hopes his sibling can get the job. But he has now spotted the move Mourinho already made in his Ibrox visit and gets the feeling the Fenerbahce gaffer was sussing the club out.

He told Ibrox News: “What he did at full-time and his comments, I think he recognises that Rangers are a big club. And you know what, he might just fancy it. He came down to congratulate Barry in the home dressing room. He might have done that to suss it out. He’s Box Office.

“If Barry didn’t get the job, would I want Mourinho in charge? Absolutely. He was cute and clever with his actions, but I do think he was getting a feel for it. He knows what Rangers is all about; it was a wee ‘reccy’ for him. I get the impression from the people there that he was sussing the job out. You never know with this takeover on the way.”

Mourinho is one of modern football’s most well known managers. He’s had much success with the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, more recently serving Man Utd, Tottenham, Roma and now the Turkish giants.

What Mourinho said on Rangers job

Speaking on chances of managing either Rangers or Celtic one day, Mourinho said: "In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future? People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it's a league of passion. It's a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is everything.

“For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn't make any sense. And Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not? But in this moment, I have a job. Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan (Rodgers). Rangers has (Barry) Ferguson now, so full respect for them and I'm not searching for a new job."

Next up for Rangers is a clash against Hibs before returning their focus to the Europa League in a last eight clash vs Athletic Bilbao.