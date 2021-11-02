Is Brondby vs Rangers on TV? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Europa League clash

Fashion Sakala of Rangers celebrates with teammate Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers will be hoping to secure a second win in as many matches against Brondby on Thursday evening.

The Gers finally opened their Europa League account with a 2-0 win over the Danes at Ibrox back in October, with Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun scoring the goals in that one.

That result moved Steven Gerrard’s men off the foot of Group A, and left them in a much more positive position with regards to qualification for the knockout rounds.

For their part, Brondby have picked up just one point from their opening three matches in the competition, drawing 1-1 in their group stage opener against Sparta Prague.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Brondby vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Brondby vs Rangers

What: Europa League

Where: Brondby Stadium

When: Thursday, November 4th, 5.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 5:15pm.

BT Sport subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

What’s the team news ahead of Brondby vs Rangers?

Rangers boss Gerrard revealed that his side are expecting to welcome Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack back after the November international break.

Borna Barisic is expected to return after missing out against Motherwell.