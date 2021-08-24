The Gers are back in continental action this week...

Connor Goldson of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

Rangers face the unenviable task of travelling all the way to Armenia on Thursday evening as they look to book a spot in the group stage of the Europa League by seeing off FC Alashkert.

The Gers edged out a 1-0 win when the two sides met at Ibrox last week, but Steven Gerrard will be eager to see his side finish the job they started in Glasgow.

But how can fans keep an eye on on their latest European adventure this time around?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does FC Alashkert vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: FC Alashkert vs Rangers

What: Europa League

Where: Nairi Marzadasht Stadium

When: Thursday, August 26th, 4pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The game will be shown live on BBC Scotland, with coverage of the clash starting at 3.45pm.

Viewers can also stream the game live via the BBC Sport Scotland website.

What’s the team news ahead of FC Alashkert vs Rangers?

Steven Gerrard is expected to deliver updates on Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin later in the week after both missed out against Ross County on Sunday, while Glen Kamara was also forced off in the latter stages of that match.

The Rangers boss was quick to insist that the midfielder’s withdrawal was nothing to worry about, however.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I think he is fine. He had a little bit of cramp.

“Glen came back late, he is another one without a full pre-season and he is still trying to get up to full speed.