Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side resume league duty at Fir Park sitting six points behind Premiership leaders Celtic in the title race

Rangers shift their focus back on Premiership duty this weekend when they make the short journey to face Motherwell at Fir Park as the post-split fixtures get underway.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst side will head to North Lanarkshire in a confident frame of mind after securing their place in the Europa League semi-finals before booking a Scottish Cup final place just three days later.

Impressive victories over Portuguese outfit Braga and Glasgow rivals Celtic has lifted the mood around the Ibrox club as they prepare to make inroads into the six-point deficit at the top of the table.

Rangers captain James Tavernier scores his team's equaliser as they came from behind to beat Motherwell 6-1 at Fir Park on Sunday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Scottish champions have ground to make up in the title race and they return to a happy hunting ground on Saturday after cruising to a 6-1 victory over the Steelmen back in October.

Motherwell did, however, claim a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in the sides’ most recent meeting and they will bid to boost their hopes of claiming one of the two qualifying places for the Europa Conference League.

Van Bronckhorst will be mindful of Rangers midweek trip to face RB Leipzig on Thursday and that may affect his team selection given the heavy fixture schedule.

Motherwell secured the final top-six spot a fortnight ago after Ricki Lamie’s dramatic injury-time winner against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

That was the Steelmen’s first league win in 13 games but six draws during that period was enough to clinch a place in the top half of the table. They can effectively end Rangers’ title challenge with a victory.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Motherwell vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Motherwell vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership (Post-Split)

Where: Fir Park, North Lanarkshire

When: Saturday, April 23rd – kick-off 12.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 11.30am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

MOTHERWELL 8/1 | DRAW 15/4 | RANGERS 1/3

What’s the team news ahead of Motherwell vs Rangers?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be monitoring the condition of his players closely after back-to-back victories over Braga and Celtic in the space of just four days.

Centre-back Filip Helander (foot) and top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos (thigh) have joined Ianis Hagi (knee) on the sidelines until the summer.

Fatigue will have been a key factor after the Ibrox club were taken the distance in both competitions.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is treated for an injury before being substituted at the end of the first half of the Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander left defensive duo Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan McGInley out of his matchday squad for the game against Livingston.