Here is everything you need to know ahead of the second leg in the Netherlands...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers travel to Eindhoven in the Netherlands to face PSV in their crucial Champions League play-off second leg tie on Wednesday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Dutch outfit in the first leg at Ibrox last week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With little to separate the sides on the night, both teams will be desperate to secure a £40million ticket to the group stages, with the losers dropping down into the Europa League.

PSV's Armando Obispo scores unmarked from a corner to make it 2-2 at Ibrox.

Ibrahim Sangare capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area to open the scoring in Glasgow but the visitors’ lead proved shortlived as Antonio Colak equalised three minutes later to finish off a brilliant move.

A horrendous goalkeeping error from Walter Benitez, who fumbled Tom Lawrence’s free-kick, gifted the Light Blues a leader before Armando Obispo’s towering header clinched a hard-earned draw.

PSV will now aim to make home advantage count after they were granted a week off from facing newly-promoted FC Volendam in the Eredivisie by the Dutch FA to allow for extra preparation time for this tie.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side are currently on a 12-game unbeaten streak across all competition, but they have failed to win any of their previous three home encounters against Rangers.

The Gers followed up their midweek draw by recording the same result against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, despite finishing the game with nine men after John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos were shown straight red cards.

Last season’s Europa League finalists now shift their focus back on qualifying for the group phase of the competition for the first time in 12 years.

However, Rangers have struggled on their travels in Europe in recent years, winning just one of their last 11 away fixtures - a 4-2 Europa League play-off win over Borussia Dortmund in February.

The club also boast a mixed record against Dutch opposition, having won seven times, drawn six and lost seven when facing teams from the Eredivisie.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers

What: UEFA Champions League (Play-Off - 2nd Leg)

Where: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven (35,000 capacity)

When: Wednesday, August 24th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off - with post-match coverage until 10.30pm. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app and online.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

What are the latest match odds?

PSV EINDHOVEN 3/4 | DRAW 11/4 | RANGERS 7/2

According to the bookmakers, PSV are strong favourites to progress to the group stages. PSV striker Luuk de Jong is 15/4 favourite to score first in the match, with Cody Gakpo available at 5/1. Alfredo Morelos is at 15/2, with Antonio Colak the value bet at 8/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the second leg. He will take charge of a Rangers game for the first time having previously been the man in the middle for two of Celtic’s Champions League group stage games during season 2016/17 (against Barcelona) and 17/18 (against PSG).

The 41-year-old will be assisted by fellow countrymen Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz, with Paweł Raczkowski named as the fourth official. Tomasz Kwiatkowski is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers?

Tom Lawrence is an injury doubt for Rangers ahead of the trip to Eindhoven after twisting his ankle in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

The former Derby County attacker was forced off after 62 minutes at Easter Road and his likely absence could see Malik Tillman recalled to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute at the weekend.

A decision on whether central midfielder Glen Kamara will travel with the squad will be decided tomorrow after he was left out of the the Hibs game amid transfer speculation from Ligue 1 side Nice.

Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain long-term absentees, John Souttar misses out, while versatile defender Ben Davies has been left out of the Gers last two outings with a knock.

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to name a similar starting XI from the first leg at Ibrox, with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Joey Veerman and Luke de Jong retaining their place.