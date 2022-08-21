Rangers conceded a crushing late equaliser against Hibernian on Saturday, but only after two controversial red cards.

Andy Walker has reacted to Rangers’ two red cards at Easter Road on Saturday.

It was a dramatic afternoon for the Gers in Edinburgh as they saw their perfect record disappear to a 93rd minute equaliser.

James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence were on target, with the first of the goals coming from the spot, and the second coming from an excellent header, but Rangers couldn’t quite hold on, conceding a 93rd minute leveller.

The chaos came in the second half when Rangers saw two players sent off within the space of 10 minutes.

First it was John Lundstram, who dived in to prevent a breakaway attack, receiving a straight red for his challenge.

And Alfredo Morelos, a usual candidate for dismissals, received his marching orders for catching his man with a stray arm.

Andy Walker, who is not the most popular figure among Rangers fans, was on co-commentary for Sky Sports, and he defended both players over the red cards.

Of the Lundstram incident, he said: “When does a cynical foul become violent, because that was a straight red.

“He knew what he was doing, like other challenges, he wipes out his opponent, he thinks he is getting a yellow here.

“It’s poor play from Kent and Boyle is away. There’s an argument that’s a yellow.”

Speaking about the Morelos red card, he added: “I saw the little flick out and I thought he was going to get yellow carded.

Willie Collum showed no hesitation over the second red

“There is a collision and then there is a little flick. To me, that’s a yellow card. I think it’s typical of Morelos, he does leave a leg.

“But that, for me, is not serious foul play, it is not violent conduct. It is not a red card.”

Rangers were forced to play 15 minutes plus stoppage time with nine men as a result of the dismissals, and they conceded the equaliser three minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Campbell found the net in the 93rd minute with a superb strike as Hibs took advantage of their two-man advantage to ruin Rangers’ perfect start.

Meanwhile, Walker slammed a small section of the Hibs support for throwing objects in the direction of James Tavernier.

There has been crowd trouble in recent meetings between the two clubs and glass bottles were thrown towards the Gers skipper, as he prepared to take a throw-in, with one fan invading the pitch to confront the right-back.