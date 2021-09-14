Steven Gerrard’s side face another tough European test against Lyon in front of a sold-out Ibrox.

Rangers have become accustomed to memorable European nights under the Ibrox floodlights in recent years, with manager Steven Gerrard guiding his team to the group stage of the Europa League for the fourth successive season.

On the back of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over St Johnstone, the Gers will kick-start their latest European journey in front of another capacity crowd against arguably one of the strongest teams they will have faced on the continent.

Ligue 1 giants Lyon, managed by former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz, arrive in Glasgow with a vast array of talent at their disposal and strong favourites to progress from Group A.

The French outfit, who boast household names such as Xherdan Shaqiri and Jerome Boateng among their ranks, have endured a mixed start to their domestic campaign with two wins, two draws and a defeat from their opening five fixtures.

This has the makings of a thrilling contest as Steven Gerrard prepares for what will be his 50th European game in charge.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Lyon kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Lyon

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday One)

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, September 16th, 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.45pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

The game will also be broadcast live by RangersTV.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Lyon?

Steven Gerrard faces a defensive injury headache. The ever-present Connor Goldson’s impressive 81-game run of consecutive starts ended on Saturday as he missed the St Johnstone game after it was confirmed he was self-isolating.

It is unlikely he will return to full fitness in time, while fellow centre-back Filip Helander was stretched off with a potentially serious injury against Saints and is rated a major doubt.

Jack Simpson has not been included in the Gers’ squad for the tournament, leaving Leon Balogun as the only centre-half available. Ianis Hagi is absent as he continues his recovery from a recent positive Covid-19 test.