The Ibrox side haven’t lifted the trophy since 2011 and will kick-start their quest with a last-16 tie against the Doonhamers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers begin their journey in the Premier Sports Cup against SPFL League One side Queen of the South at Ibrox - a competition they won since 2011.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will aim to go one step further than they achieved last term when they were knocked out by Premiership rivals Hibernian in the semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues hit four goals without reply against Ross County on league duty at the weekend, with goals from John Lundstram, Stteven Davis, and a brace from Croatian frontman Antonio Colak.

Rangers have only conceded three times domestically so far and they should have enough quality to see off a Queen of the South side who suffered relegation from the Championship last term.

The Doonhamers, who qualified for the second round as one of the best-placed runners-up teams having won three of their four group stage games, will arrive in Govan as massive underdogs.

Willie Gibson’s men suffered a 3-1 defeat to Falkirk on Saturday after defender Paul McKay was sent off in the second half and they will know a huge improvement is required to trouble Rangers.

Just one win from their last five matches leaves Queens languishing towards the foot of the League One table and they will hope to avoid another heavy defeat at Ibrox - losing 5-0 on their previous visit six years ago.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Queen of the South

What: Premier Sports Cup (2nd Round)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, August 30th – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match on the Premier Player.

A pay-per-view option is available via RangersTV and can be purchased at £9.99 through the club’s official website.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 1/16 | DRAW 10/1 | QUEEN OF THE SOUTH 28/1

According to the bookmakers, Rangers are comfortably expected to progress past their League One opponents.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Dickinson has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the cup tie. He will be assisted by Sean Carr and Steven Traynor, with Alan Newlands named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Queen of the South?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is likely to make several alteration to his starting line-up ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm showdown with Celtic.

A number of fringe players and youngsters are expected to be given the nod. The likes of John Lundstram, Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence could all be rested, with players such as Ridvan Yilmaz, Fashion Sakala and Steven Davis pushing for a start.

Adam Devine, Charlie McCann, Robbie Ure and Leon King could also be handed first-team action against their League One opponents.

Rangers' Antonio Colak celebrates making it 3-0 during the win against Ross County.

Defensive trio Ben Davies, John Souttar, Filip Helander remain on the sidelines, while Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, Alex Lowry and Kemar Roofe are also missing through injury.

Alfredo Morelos was left out of the squad for a second consecutive game on Saturday amid fitness concerns, but this match could provide the Colombian striker with an opportunity to get some minutes.