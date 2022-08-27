Rangers saw off Ross County in comfortable fashion on Saturday, and Gers fans have been celebrating their side’s efforts.

Rangers fans have been reacting to a fine performance on Saturday afternoon.

The Gers have bounced back from last week’s draw with Hibernian with a superb display at Ibrox, seeing off Ross County comfortably.

John Lundstram and Steven Davis were on target, while Antonio Colak netted a brace to continue his fine form.

It has been quite the week for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, who secured their spot in the Champions League group stage during midweek.

The Gers temporarily move top as a result of the win, but Celtic can reclaim top spot should they pick up all three points against Dundee United.

In the meantime, Rangers fans have been reacting to their side’s win and performance on Saturday.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

@Emscraig - “More of these performances please, Rangers.”

@Redbetweenwhite - “A very pleasant afternoon’s viewing. More of that please.”

@Bigjimking86 - “We call him Antonio GOALak.”

@Gregorjnh - “This every week please and thanks.”

@Throwbckballers - “Class performance. Hopefully injuries aren’t too serious.”

@Tripodleague - “Best performance so far this season. We have responded brilliantly since the Hibs game. Fair play. Up the road.”

@Passenger_57 - “Very routine win. Some lovely football played today. Tillman, Lundstram, Wright, Lawrence and Colak all outstanding. The rest a very solid 7/10 performance.”

@Truebluesloyal1 - “Great performance team clicking now 3 points on to the next.”

@Rchris1872 - “Colak for 1.89m is absurd The man is an absolute goalscoring machine and is going to be unbelievable for us this season.”

@CF3Loyal - “We need to sign a right winger before the window closes, please Mr Rangers!”

@Healthsafetyhse - “Champions elect.”