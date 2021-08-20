It’s the Gers against the Staggies this weekend...

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

It’s been a fortnight since Rangers last played in the Scottish Premiership - a match that ended in a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dundee United.

Since then, they have been knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Malmo, but bounced back with consecutive wins against Dunfermline Athletic and FC Alashkert in the League Cup and the Europa League respectively.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend they’re in league action once more as they come up against Ross County, but how can fans keep an eye on proceedings?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Ross County vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Ross County vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Global Energy Stadium

When: Sunday, August 22nd, 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will not be shown on TV, but will be broadcast live by RangersTV.

Alternatively, viewers can stream it via RCFCTV for a fee of £15.

What’s the team news ahead of Ross County vs Rangers?

With a crowded fixture schedule to contend with at the moment, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Steven Gerrard alter his starting XI slightly from the side that beat Alashkert in the Europa League on Thursday evening.