The former Norwich City was given a warm round of applause after starring on his first start

Todd Cantwell impressed on his Rangers debut in Saturday’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over St Johnstone at Ibrox - then insisted he will cherish the moment for the rest of his life.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined the Light Blues on a long-term deal from Norwich City earlier this week, was pitched straight into Michael Beale’s starting line-up and played a starring role in a convincing win over the Perth club.

Cantwell was heavily involved in the Gers second goal after he picked out Alfredo Morelos before the Colombian striker flicked the ball on for Glen Kamara to slot home.

Todd Cantwell impressed on his first start in a Rangers shirt

The former England Under-21 international linked up well with fellow attackers Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman before going off to a standing ovation just after the hour mark from the home fans after displaying glimpses of his quality.

Speaking to RangersTV afterwards, Cantwell said: “Walking out for the first time gave me goosebumps. I thought I would have it all under control, but it’s something that I’ll hold for a very long time and hopefully for my whole life.

“It was wonderful to be out there and on the pitch. The three points are the most important thing. I haven’t played since November and today was a little bit a case of blowing off the cobwebs. I loved it and I can see myself doing well and I’m looking forward of showing the best version of me.

“These lads have played together for a while. I think you can see that in the connection between Glen and Alfredo playing the touch around the corner. It was a really well worked goal.

“Credit to St. Johnstone and how they played with ten men. At times we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that’s a building block. All in all, it was good to get the three points.”

Rangers boss Michael Beale was satisfied with Cantwell’s first start and reckons he will only improve with more game time in the coming weeks.

Rangers boss Michael Beale embraces Todd Cantwell after his debut

He told Sky Sports: “Todd hasn’t played for three months since the beginning of November and he’s only had two days of training but I wanted to get him out there and I thought he was the bright spark of the day. He caused a lot of disruption and is going to be a key player for us. He didn’t have a set position and was able to be free and I thought he did some really good things.

“He was just starting to tire but it was always the plan for him to play an hour. He can be really pleased with his debut.

“There was some good play without being ruthless enough in the box to score two or three more. The game lacked a little bit towards the end in speed. In general we were the dominant team. One or two decisions have gone in our favour that their management team will be disappointed with.

