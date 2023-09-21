The former Real Madrid, Man City and West Ham boss attended an Old Firm derby match during his time coaching in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Real Betis gaffer Manuel Pellegrini has spoken about his experiences with Scottish football ahead of their trip to Ibrox tonight to face Rangers in the UEFA Europa League.

The Spanish outfit are in Glasgow as the group stage of the competition kicks off. Pellegrini, who has worked in management for 35 years and was previously in charge of Real Madrid, Manchester City and West Ham United, has never coached in Scotland but has come up against Scottish teams in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 70-year old was in charge of Villarreal when they knocked Rangers out of the 2006 Champions League at the last 16 and also faced Celtic two seasons ago in the Europa League. He said: “I was here in 2006 and we managed to win and reach the semi-final of the Champions League that season with Villarreal.

“That experience helps. We also played Celtic and while we didn’t win we still qualified for the next stage. The experiences is a key element but it is not crucial. The players will have to perform. I think I have a very good idea of what Scottish football is.

“It is about passion, direct football, fighting for every goal, trying to go box to box as quickly as they can. The intensity of the game is maybe not the same as Spain but it is something we must consider tomorrow because in 95 minutes they play 100 per cent, technical and physical.”

Pellegrini also attended an Old Firm derby match while he was working in the UK, adding: “I had the chance to come here not only as a manager and I also came to watch Celtic v Rangers when I was in England as a coach. It is great football with great fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement