The Gers are without a trio of midfielders for the visit of Real Betis on Thursday evening.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is aware of the quality Real Betis will bring to Ibrox for their opening Europa League group stage clash on Thursday night.

However, the Englishman insists his side will be “expected” to progress from Group C, which also contains Cypriot side Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic.

First up is a tricky home tie against last season sixth-placed La Liga outfit - managed by ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini. Betis arrive in Glasgow facing a goalkeeping crisis and still reeling from a thumping 5-0 defeat against Barcelona at the weekend.

A 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, which came at a cost for the Light Blues after losing £6million striker Danilo to a fractured cheekbone, has set the Gers up nicely to start their campaign with a positive outcome.

Beale has several selection headaches, particuarly who to start in midfielder with Nicolas Raskin sidelined for at least the next SIX matches. That could see summer signing Jose Cifuentes step up after an unconvincing start to his Ibrox career.

Asked if the Ecuardor international needs time to adjust to the speed of Scottish football after arriving from the MLS, Beale said: “Maybe, but he played against Argentina last week with his international team. He is experienced and has played at a World Cup.

“The domestic games are a little bit more different than the European games for him, so let’s see. He is clearly a talented player and the more he plays, the more people will be aware of that. He is a player we brought in with high hopes for and this gives him an opportunity to have a run in the team now.”

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Real Betis on Thursday:

2 . Jack Butland - GK Has been the club’s most impressive summer recruit to date and he’s likely to be the first name on the team sheet at present.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper was seemingly back to his creative best at the weekend after a number of lacklustre displays. Will lead his team mates out again.