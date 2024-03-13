Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland

Jack Butland is set to make his return to the England squad as a reward for his Rangers form.

The goalkeeper signed for the Light Blues last summer and has been inspiring since with a number of stellar performances. It will be his first call-up in over five years, with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez set to follow him in returning to the fold under Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Toney will also be involved, according to Sky. That will be Toney's first involvement with England since his eight-month ban from football for breaching The Football Association's betting rules.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement said of Butland's England chances recently: “I would love that he would be there because he deserves, he is ready in that way. If he deserves enough, that is the decision of Southgate of course.

"He (Butland) has been really good for the team although he has had less to do in the last couple of weeks. But he keeps the same concentration, the same seriousness and he is important in the dressing room and in training, and he is going to be important in the next couple of weeks and months because we have a lot of games to go and a lot of important games where you need players with personality.”

He also compared Butland to Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in February: "Over more than 30 years, Jack together with Simon are the two best I have met. He is a really, really top-class goalkeeper for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He almost didn't have a downfall [make a mistake] in all of our four months together. He is a top goalkeeper but also a top personality, because you can be a really good goalkeeper but not be a leader in the dressing room - but Simon and Jack both are.