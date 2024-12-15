The Rangers and Tottenham stars had a moment with each other on the pitch midweek.

Tottenham star James Maddison and a Rangers star swapped jerseys on Thursday night, as new footage shows the Ibrox ace he was seeking post-match.

Philippe Clement’s side geared up for a Premier Sports Cup final vs Celtic in the best way possible with a strong performance against a Premier League side in a 1-1 draw. It builds on improved domestic form of late and also sets them up for progress out of the league phase in the Europa League.

Post-match, midfield star Maddison can be seen walking straight up to Rangers’ Connor Barron as the pair exchange shirts. Barron was still in the youth ranks at the time Maddison was there but the pair share a connection through both being ex-Aberdeen players.

The Tottenham star spent time on loan at the Dons from Norwich City while the Ibrox man made his way through the Pittodrie academy. Another Premier League club await in their next match in the Europa League, with Rangers travelling to Manchester United in January.

Defender Leon Balogun reckons the Spurs performance shows there is belief in the Rangers ranks ahead of meeting Celtic at Hampden. He said: “Thursday was reassuring, the way we played. I could imagine that it wasn’t expected by many people so we proved a point there.

“It is about taking that confidence and level of performance into the next game which happens to be quite big. It is very nice to prove a point but first and foremost we owed it to ourselves.

“There has been a lot of talk about the quality of players but if we don’t live up to that expectation then questions are rightly asked. Everyone in the group has shown we can do it and we need to keep that going.

“If you look at the recent Old Firm games the simple thing we need to do is win. If we play like we played against Tottenham, everyone in the squad knows how to do that and they have shown that. Now we need to look to do that.”