Rangers transfer headlines emerged before and after the win against Alloa Athletic.

Rangers are closing in on their latest summer signing being left back Jayden Meghoma - as a star looks to be going out the way.

It wasn’t easy but Russell Martin’s much changed side came out 4-2 winners over League One club Alloa Athletic at Ibrox in their Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie on Saturday. Nedim Bajrami’s curler put the hosts ahead but a bizarre mix up at the back allowed Alloa back on level terms through a Joe Rothwell own goal.

Emmanuel Fernandez and a James Tavernier penalty put Rangers in a commanding position but Scott Taggart’s effort made for a nervy end. Findlay Curtis scored on 90 minutes to end proceedings, but pre match, head coach Martin made a transfer admission. Left-back Jefte has been linked with a move back to Brazil with Palmeiras and Martin confirmed that deal is in the final throes.

He told BBC Sport Scotland pre match: “He was in Friday morning and things have transpired that he's not here now, but we'll have to wait and see what happens over the next couple of days. It's looking likely he will be on his way and if he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes and if for whatever reason because this is football it doesn't happen, he'll be welcomed back. We wouldn't let Jefte go if we didn't have plans to make sure we're not left short there."

Robbie Fraser has also been sold to Dunfermline Athletic and with another left back in Ridvan Yilmaz out the picture, it leaves right back Max Aarons currently as an option on that side of defence. Martin then said post match that Brentford’s Jayden Meghoma could arrive to bolster options, having worked with the Rangers head coach at Southampton and spending last season on loan at Preston North End.

The boss said when asked about possible wild card slot options for their upcoming Champions League play-off first leg against Club Brugge: “Yeah, yeah, I am not sure. I wouldn't call anything we add a wild card. I don't think we're going to pluck anything out of nowhere.

“So Jeff was in Friday, and then by Friday evening, he is maybe not going to be here moving forward because it's a good deal for him and the club. So we'll see what happens over the next couple of days with that.

“And so we had to be ready to replace him, and we always have been ready. So, Jaden's a player we know from Southampton, spent a year with us as a young boy, training every day, understands the work, top talent, played for England at all the youth levels.

“Brentford signed him for a lot of money for a teenager, and he went on loan last year in the Championship, did really well. So he is a player we know and like and hopefully at some point, he will be a Rangers player and you'll you'll know that when he is.”