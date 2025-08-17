Rangers are linked with the star currently contracted to Aston Villa after time at Nottingham Forest.

Rangers have been linked with a move for an Aston Villa player - 12 months after ex sporting director Ross Wilson labelled him a coup for Nottingham Forest.

The Light Blues have issues at the left back department in terms of available players now. Jefte looks to be heading back to Brazil and Robbie Fraser has had a permanent move to Dunfermline Athletic sanctioned, while Ridvan Yilmaz is out the picture with heavy exit links surrounding the Turkish full back.

It leaves Max Aarons, a right-sided full back, covering that area for now and Rangers will look to strengthen in that department before the window shuts. Reports abroad suggests that Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno is a target, having spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he made 19 appearances. Now 32, Moreno shone at Spanish clubs Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis before moving to Aston Villa in 2023.

Alex Moreno to Rangers rumour

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed that alongside Betis and Girona, Rangers were in the mix for the Aston Villa man. It’s stated on X: “Priority target for Betis is still Alex Moreno. Alex Moreno is open to come back in Betis Girona and Glasgow Rangers are also there.”

This was followed up by reporting by Gol TV in Spain, that claimed: “Alex was a key player during his previous spell at the club, and although his age could be a factor, Betis understands he can offer immediate performances in a squad looking to continue competing in Europe. However, the €6 million Aston Villa are demanding could be an obstacle for the Andalusian club, which is struggling financially.

“Furthermore, his arrival would fit in with the Verdiblanca's desire to sign a full-back this summer. Pellegrini, of course, has always shown a soft spot for the Villafranca native, who went from strength to strength at Nottingham. For their part, Girona needs to strengthen their left flank after possible roster moves, and in Scotland, Rangers are looking to bolster their defence with an experienced player. The decision rests in the player's hands, who will have to consider whether to prioritise a return to Spain or a move to Scottish football.”

Ross Wilson on Rangers transfer target

One fan of the left back is Ross Wilson, formerly Rangers’ transfer guru and now operating in the sporting director role with Nottingham Forest. He was clear in his unveiling statement on Moreno last summer that he viewed the deal as a major transfer win for his side, as the club had been tracking him for a lengthy period of time.

Wilson said: “Alex is a player we have had a long-standing interest in so we are naturally all very happy to see him arrive at Nottingham Forest. He has amassed significant experience in La Liga and the Premier League, and he brings all of that quality and experience to our group now.”