Rangers were caught with a dig on the airwaves despite their late heroics at Livingston.

Broadcaster Jeff Stelling has hit Rangers with a dig after their late winner at Livingston - as Ally McCoist can only laugh amid the concerns.

The Light Blues were staring down the barrell of another draw after Mo Sylla’s second half header cancelled out a James Tavernier strike in the first 45 at Almondvale. Fans did not hide their anger after Max Aarons struck in the 94th minute, as they still chanted for head coach Russell Martin to leave the club.

Punters have already protested against him and a poor performance in West Lothian, despite the win, has done little to alleviate concerns over the ex-defender. The topic of late winners came up on talkSPORT on Monday morning amid a handful of them in the Premier League this season, as Rangers soon entered the agenda.

Jeff Stelling sends Rangers dig

Stelling started the conversation with: “Eddie Nketiah ending Liverpool's 100% start with a 97th minute strike (Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 2-1). I looked at the clock when that went in, by the way, it was four minutes past five o'clock. By which time in your playing days, Coisty, you were in the bar.”

That drew Ibrox icon McCoist to Rangers, and how he watched Aarons’ low effort fly into the Livingston net. He responded: “I was certainly in the players' lounge! I sampled it myself at the weekend. Obviously, I went to watch a football. I did the kind of family things on Sunday and then we went to the pub to watch a football. I'm sitting there, it was brilliant. There was about, it must have been eight tellies, seven of them had Newcastle vs Arsenal on, and there was one had Livingston Rangers. We got a 94th minute winner.”

Stelling cut in and revealed he also had eyes on Rangers proceedings, but he spotted a Light Blues side scrambling for answers. He said: “I saw it, you were getting desperate at the time.”

Ally McCoist reaction to Rangers winner vs Livingston

McCoist could only laugh at that verdict as his hysterical goal reaction was unveiled. The ex striker chuckled: “Oh, terrible, but everybody and I mean everybody in the pub was sitting watching Newcastle vs Arsenal. Don't get me wrong, I had one eye on it, but I'd jumped up. I've screamed at the top of my voice and the guy next to me just jumped out of his skin because he was watching the Arsenal game. But that's what a last-minute winner does to me and does to every football fan. You can't beat it.”

Stelling added: “I mean, one of the reasons, to me, it's blindingly obvious, is because now we get 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 minutes of added time. So that's why so many goals are scored in added time, because it can be 10 or 15% of a match.”

McCoist chimed in again with: “Yeah, it's a nonsense actually, the amount of time. There's other ways to do it. I looked at one of the stats the other day, the amount of time the ball is in play, which really staggered me. It was so low, the amount of time the ball is in play.They've taken it to the other end, and we're getting all sorts of extra time. But from a football fan's point of view, there's something about a 94th, 95th-minute winner.”